49ers Release Wide Receiver: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after just three games with the team, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The decision comes as the Niners are starting to get back to full strength at wide receiver, especially with Deebo Samuel returning to the field against the Eagles in Week 4.

“Source: The #49ers are releasing WR Mohamed Sanu, as SF gets healthy at the position with some of their young guys,” Rapoport tweeted. “Rare for an experienced, accomplished WR to be free in early October.”

Sanu only managed to have one reception for nine yards in his three games with the 49ers proving not to be as much of a factor as we have previously seen from the receiver during his NFL career. Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been able to contribute right away for the 49ers. San Francisco is also expecting Richie James to come off the injured reserve list soon making Sanu expendable.

“49ers Deebo Samuel returning to action joining: Brandon Aiyuk Kendrick Bourne Trent Taylor Dante Pettis Richie James coming back from IR …is likely why this is happening and they may need the roster spot to bring in a defensive back — the position with the most injuries,” NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan broke down the Niners’ receiver depth on Twitter.

Shanahan Had Familiarity With Sanu From Their Time Together With the Falcons

Shanahan spent time with Sanu in Atlanta when he was the Falcons offensive coordinator prior to joining the 49ers. He was hoping their familiarity would put Sanu on the fast track to contributing right away to the 49ers offense. Things did not go exactly as planned, but Sanu was not helped by Jimmy Garoppolo being sidelined for the majority of his time in San Francisco.

“That’s the benefit of being with someone before,” Shanahan explained after the team signed Sanu, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s familiar with the offense. He only had one year away from it and did some very similar verbiage in Atlanta, even after I left. …He’s familiar with it. It’s good that we got him done so he can at least listen to our meetings. He can’t be here, but he has an idea of the game plan, can see it all.”

