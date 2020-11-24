Former Raiders Safety & Arizona Receiver Among 49ers’ New Signings

The San Francisco 49ers added some more depth heading into Week 12 as the team continues to battle injuries throughout the roster. The Niners signed safety Chris Edwards to a one-year contract. San Francisco also added wide receiver Shawn Poindexter and safety Kai Nacua to the team’s practice squad.

Edwards had a brief stint with the Raiders in 2016 before being released but is best known for his time with the Edmonton Eskimos and BC Lions in the Canadian Football League. The safety accounted for 112 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles in his CFL career. The Niners signed Edwards to a Reserve/Future contract earlier this year before he was released in August.

Poindexter’s signing comes just a day after the Niners worked out longtime Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers will also add Matthews given the team’s lack of depth at wide receiver.

Poindexter is a big receiver at 6’5″ and 218 pounds. The wideout had 25 starts with the University of Arizona notching 67 catches for 1,135 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2016-18. Nacua played at BYU and previously had brief stints with the Browns, Ravens, Panthers and Colts in his three NFL seasons.

The 49ers Could Have Raheem Mostert & Jeff Wilson Jr. Back for Week 12

The Niners appear to be getting healthier at running back as the team revealed both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have their injured reserve practice windows now open. Their availability against the Rams in Week 12 likely depends on how their bodies hold up in practices leading up to gameday. The 49ers face long odds to make the playoffs, but Kyle Shanahan refuses to punt on this season.

“The analytics doesn’t bum me out,” Shanahan explained on KNBR’s Murph & Mac Show, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I try to go off when you look at your schedule, you look at your team, and do you feel you have a chance to compete in every game? I thought we played a lot better football, just on all three phases, Sunday versus a real good team. Unfortunately, when you turned the ball over four times like that, I don’t really care who’s out there, it gives you a hard chance to win. But I think we’re getting a number of guys back that I know will help us. And I also think the guys that have been playing really started to take a step in the right direction.”

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen Called the Niners His Sleeper Pick to Make the Playoffs

Shanahan is not alone in his belief in the 49ers despite finding themselves in a loaded NFC West. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen called the 49ers his sleeper pick to make the postseason during a segment on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I don’t know. The 49ers can come in there, and if they can come away with this W, and sweep the Rams, and then they go against Buffalo on Monday Night Football, then suddenly, maybe they’re going to get their guys back,” Eisen noted, per 49ersWebZone.com. “What if Sherman comes back, and Deebo comes back, and then Jimmy comes back, and Kittle comes back? I’d look out for this team, man. I’m not ready to sleep on the defending NFC West and NFC champion 49ers just yet.”

