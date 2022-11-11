49ers’ Week 10 Opponent Won’t Have $80 Million Pro Bowler: Report

The San Francisco 49ers will be facing a Los Angeles Chargers team on Sunday, November 13 that has dealt with their own myriad of injuries.

And as of Friday, November 11, the Niners won’t have to game plan for an $80 million talent who would have given the Niners defense a stout challenge if healthy.

Per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Keenan Allen — the Chargers’ All-Pro $80,100,000 wideout — has been ruled out for the Week 10 contest. Chargers insider for The Athletic Daniel Popper revealed that the five-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Allen has been dealing with being placed on the inactive list for most of the 2022 season. He’s been listed as such six times already in the first eight games for L.A.

Had the 30-year-old Allen played, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver would put his unbeaten record against the 49ers on the line. While Allen was not on the field for the December 20, 2014 win over the 49ers, he last caught seven passes for 63 yards and helped lead the Bolts to the 29-27 win on September 30, 2018.

Allen would have likely matched up with rising 49ers veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward once again. The two were former AFC West rivals while Ward was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ward so far this season has surrendered just 24 receptions his side on 45 targets while giving up just 279 receiving yards and an opposing quarterback completion percentage of 53.3% according to Pro Football Reference. Ward is also yet to surrender a touchdown his side.

Allen isn’t the only significant offensive injury.

Chargers Will Also Miss Towering Option

The 49ers also won’t have size to deal with on the opposite side of where Allen was supposed to line up.

Also out? The Bolts’ 6-foot-4, 218-pound option Mike Williams, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Williams had stayed relatively healthy for most of this season — logging 449 total offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He also emerged as a 7-10 catch threat for quarterback Justin Herbert, with four games surpassing the seven reception mark this season. And that includes the October 23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks when he hauled in seven grabs for 86 yards. Williams, though, was not in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the Chargers’ 20-17 road win on November 6.

His last action versus S.F. was also in the September 2018 contest alongside Allen. He was limited to one catch for 15 yards in that two-point win.

With both top wideouts out, the Chargers will likely go with former 49ers WR and kick returner DeAndre Carter and Josh Palmer (third-leading WR with 34 catches on L.A.) as the top two perimeter options. The Chargers additionally have running back Austin Ekeler as an aerial option with his team-high 60 receptions.

One More Roster Change for the 49ers’ Week 10 Opponent

There was one more roster move the 49ers’ Sunday opponent made. But this one was non-injury related.

Instead, it dealt with a roster departure.

The Chargers made the decision to part ways with former first round edge rusher Jerry Tillery on Thursday, with general manager Tom Telesco confirming the move via NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Chargers have waived former first-round pick Jerry Tillery, doing so with a statement from GM Tom Telesco: pic.twitter.com/OURK3cLwnI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Tillery didn’t officially go on waivers until Friday and cannot be claimed by a team until Monday.

Like Williams, Tillery was not on the field versus the Falcons.