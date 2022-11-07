49ers Expected to be in ‘Bidding War’ With Super Bowl Winner: Report

The San Francisco 49ers already added one veteran to the roster on Monday, November 7 in Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad.

But could the Niners not be done with adding to the wide receiver room by the end of the week?

Turns out, one injured free agent is expected to be cleared to play this week…and the 49ers are anticipated to get involved in the bidding war to land past Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr.

49ers Listed Among Potential OBJ Suitors

Per Fox NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer on Sunday, November 6 before the slate of Week 9 games, Beckham is finally expected to be cleared medically from the torn ACL he sustained in Super Bowl 56 while with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Odell Beckham, I have learned, will be ready and cleared by the end of this week,” Glazer said on the show. “Full clear, no limitations at all, then after that it’s just up for a team to get his conditioning up and obviously get a playbook down.”

There’s been much speculation on the kind of team OBJ is looking for. The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned, with three-time Super Bowl winner and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin saying on 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas on October 27 that OBJ “would love to play for the Cowboys.” Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills has made his repeated attempts to lure his former Rams teammate and longtime friend to the “Bills Mafia.” Beckham, however, mentioned one more emerging suitor while appearing on the “Volume” podcast on Complex Sports: The team that drafted him the New York Giants.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…” Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

However, Glazer isn’t ruling out the 49ers. He believes that Beckham wants to go to a place where he can win another ring. The 49ers boosted their own Super Bowl title hopes already by trading for Christian McCaffrey. Now Glazer has the 49ers among the list of possible suitors for OBJ.

“(It’s) probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,” Glazer said. “I know Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys. And he still has some love for the Rams. I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

49ers HC & GM Have Addressed OBJ Before

If OBJ to the Bay needed any additional fuel, it came before Glazer’s report.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Beckham on his appearance with KNBR’s Murph and Mac Show on Tuesday, November 1.

“We’re open to discussions with everybody,” Shanahan said when asked about Beckham. “We look into everything. You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him because he’s out there and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are.”

But there’s more. General manager John Lynch addressed OBJ as well three days after Shanahan’s comments about the three-time Pro Bowl talent.

“Look, we never say no,” Lynch said to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look.”

Adding Beckham will likely get 49er fans visualizing in excitement the explosive possibilities of seeing an offense that features him, McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle all together — or even trips formations with OBJ, Samuel and emerging third-year wideout Brandon Aiyuk.