Packers WR Trolls 49ers After Walk-Off Loss

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers needed only 37 seconds to take his team down the field and set up a game-winning field goal against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 26.

Kicker Mason Crosby nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Packers 30-28 in Week 3. The loss sent the 49ers to 2-1 in a division with two unbeaten teams.

After the game, Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was dumbfounded the Niners left Rodgers even half a minute to work with.

“Y’all left 12 with time on the clock? Y’all ain’t seen his résumé?” Valdes-Scantling tweeted.

The game-winning drive marked Rodgers’ 26th fourth quarter or overtime game-winner, according to Pro Football Reference. Former Colts and Broncos QB Peyton Manning is the all-time NFL leader with 43 comebacks, while Tom Brady has 40.

The 49ers’ defense has been hampered by injuries, especially in its secondary. Still, the unit was highly touted before the season as young, fierce and returning Pro Bowl DE Nick Bosa from injury. But following the loss, San Francisco fell to the middle of the pack, No. 16 overall, in opponent points allowed per game with 24.7 through Week 3, per teamrankings.com.

Shanahan: ‘You’re Always Worried With Rodgers’

On the final drive, Rodgers opened with a 25-yard pass to Davante Adams before spiking the ball to stop the clock. Two plays later, another 17-yard connection to Adams got the Packers in field goal range, allowing Crosby to knock the game-winning kick through the uprights.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot he feels he needs to say to me,” Adams said of his connection with Rodgers, according to the Packers’ website. “Those are the types of situations we’re made for. We went out there and took care of another one.”

Rodgers, whose game-winning field goal celebration was captured on this sideline video, completed 23 of 33 passes for 261 yards and two scores in the win. Adams ended with 12 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling also chipped in with three catches for 59 yards and one touchdown Sunday night after two quiet weeks to open the season.

As for Valdes-Scantling’s tweet, the 49ers had no intention of leaving so much time for Rodgers when they punched the ball into the end zone to take the one-point lead with under a minute remaining.

The go-ahead score came when 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo connected with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a check-down option toward the end of Garoppolo’s receiver progression, his coach said.

“You’re always worried with Aaron on the other side,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his postgame press conference about leaving the future Hall of Famer too much time. “That’s why we didn’t use any timeouts when we were heading down, hoping to take (the clock) down.”

49ers Open as 3-Point Favorites Over Reeling Seahawks

San Francisco, 2-1, plays its first NFC West divisional game Sunday, October 3, when the division champion Seattle Seahawks travel to Levi’s Stadium.

Seattle is currently 1-2, having lost to the Minnesota Vikings 30-17 in Week 3. The Vikings dominated the second half of that game, as the Tennessee Titans dominated the second half and overtime of their victory over the Seahawks in Week 2.

The 49ers opened the week as three-point favorites over the Seahawks, according to DraftKings Nation.