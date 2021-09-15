Niners Mourn Tragic Death of Former Linebacker, Front Office Member: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have bid farewell to yet another of their own gone too soon.

The life of Parys Haralson, a former Niners linebacker and member of the front office, was cut tragically short on Monday, September 13. He was just 37 years old. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

The Niners tweeted their condolences in remembrance of Haralson on Monday evening, including an official statement on his passing.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former linebacker and director of player engagement Parys Haralson. Statement from the 49ers: — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2021

“The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing,” the statement read. “Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

Haralson Served Multiple Roles for Niners Over the Years

The Niners selected Haralson in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft as a defensive end out of the University of Tennessee, though he transitioned to the outside linebacker position soon after entering the league.

He played the first seven seasons of his nine-year career in San Francisco, appearing in 86 games for the Niners and starting 68 of them, according to Pro Football Reference. During his final season with the team in 2012, Haralson missed every game with an injury to his triceps.

Over the course of his time in San Francisco, the outside linebacker made 210 tackles and tallied 21.5 sacks. Haralson finished his playing career in New Orleans, suiting up for two seasons with the Saints. He appeared in all 32 regular season games as a member of that organization, starting 20 of them, before retiring from the sport in 2015.

One year later, Haralson returned to the 49ers organization, taking a job as the team’s director of player engagement. He served in that position for two seasons.

Niners Bid Farewell to Multiple Former Players in 2021

Haralson is not the only member of the 49ers family to lose his life this year.

Former San Francisco tight end Greg Clark died in July 2021 at the age of 49. Clark’s family released a statement following his death that indicated he had suffered from symptoms of CTE. Their comments were as follows:

“It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many. Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the Bay Area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated husband to his wife of 23 years. His recent suffering from [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others, and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.”

While CTE has proven a serious and widespread health issue for NFL players, in some cases even before their careers conclude, it remains unclear whether Haralson suffered from any of the same difficulties, as the details surrounding his death had not been made public as of Tuesday.