Patrick Willis Declares Change ‘Must’ Happen After 49ers Loss

When a San Francisco 49ers team legend like former linebacker Patrick Willis speaks up, it’s typically a good idea to listen.

Willis needs no introduction to anyone who has followed the 49ers or, really, followed the NFL in the late 2000s or early 2010s. Five First-Team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections and a Defensive Rookie of the Year nod are all things Willis brought to the table in San Francisco before his retirement after eight seasons in 2015.

The day after the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship, Willis sent a message to the 49ers and the San Francisco fanbase through his Twitter account.

“One thing for sure is that the team will be different next year for sure. One thing for sure is that Change will happen it must,” Willis said on January 31, before adding a separate Tweet mentioning change. “Change is inevitable! It is going to happen! NFL Off season [sic] are made up of changes more than things stay the same! That’s all folks.”

The reaction to the Tweet varied, as fans took Willis’ message to be directed at head coach Kyle Shanahan or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It appears it’s a bit broader in scope, although Willis did respond when someone said they wanted to see Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 49ers’ red and gold.

Hmmmm that would be interesting sight to see AR in San Fran! I actually like that but wouldn’t that be a whole different style of offense then what Kyle runs already or do you cater to Rogers style of play quick game screens and shots deep. He still throws really well deep! — Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) February 1, 2022

Willis’ Other Touching Message About the 49ers

The other notable take from the former 49ers linebacker’s posts after the team’s loss in the NFC Championship was that this Niner season helped him get back into watching football.

Before his Tweets on change, Willis Tweeted at San Francisco and explained how this team got him back into watching.

“Just wanted to give a shout out today to the @49ers this year!” Willis wrote. “I have not watched this much football in long time You all handle this season with class starting out the way you did and ending the way it did. Coaches Players, Equipment, Trainers, and everyone associated! Great Job.”

Considering how a toe injury played a big factor in Willis’ career ending at the age of 29 back in 2015, it’s nice to see Willis expressing his renewed interest in San Francisco and the NFL.

Garoppolo a Big Part of ‘Change’

While Willis never directly said Garoppolo’s future was part of the “change” he was speaking about, it certainly appears as if the QB will contribute to said change this offseason.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch didn’t rule out bringing Garoppolo back, but the quarterback’s parting message at the end of his February 1 press conference certainly felt like a goodbye to 49ers fans.

“To the faithful,” Garoppolo said. “Thank you very much for everything. It’s been crazy man. All the comebacks at Levi’s, the comebacks on the road, ups and downs, it’s been a hell of a ride. I love you guys. See ya.”

All love to the Faithful ❤️💛 @JimmyG_10 pic.twitter.com/2BcHMmaFTQ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 1, 2022

Garoppolo also got a bit more overt with his comments, saying he has worked with Lynch on potential trade partners and wants to end up on a team that “wants to win.”