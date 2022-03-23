49ers Playoff Hero Back on Board With the Team: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have been adding to an already stout defense this offseason. Charvarius Ward, Hassan Ridgeway and George Odum are the trio who come to mind.

But they also are in the re-adding stage of this free agency period — including bringing back one defender who won over the 49ers faithful during the postseason.

The franchise announced that Jordan Willis was resigned to the team on the morning of Wednesday, March 23 on a one-year deal.

While Willis isn’t considered a household name in the league, nor had the kind of zany transaction Wednesday as Tyreek Hill had in joining former 49ers assistant Mike McDaniel with the Miami Dolphins, Willis is still considered beloved by the 49ers’ brass.

Why Willis Earned ‘Hero’ Label

Outside of tackles, sacks, clogging the middle…basically doing what’s in the traditional job description of interior defensive linemen, Willis is best known for the “tundra turnover” below:

The man responsible for the ‘Tundra Turnover’ has re-signed with the 49ers Welcome back, Jordan Willis pic.twitter.com/FwcQ3BzCtU — Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 23, 2022

It was the play that swung the momentum back toward the 49ers’ way — as Talanoa Hufanga’s scoop and score following Willis’ block eventually helped the 49ers to tie things up at Lambeau Field.

Jordan Willis has re-signed with the #49ers. In honor of the signing, let’s throw it back to the biggest play of his career. 😤pic.twitter.com/tvIkvgy2qL — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) March 23, 2022

Willis to Add More Than a Special Teams Presence

The Willis block was one of the few highlight moments for a special teams unit that struggled for most of the 2021 season.

But the decision to resign Willis doesn’t just give the 49ers a needed option for the punt block/punt return team. It maintains the deep rotation the 49ers plan in the trenches.

The 49ers' current d-line depth chart (as I see it): Top line: Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam

Second line: Jordan Willis, Kevin Givens, Hassan Ridgeway, Charles Omenihu

Also: Maurice Hurst, Dee Ford, Alex Barrett, Chris Slayton https://t.co/Xs4nCTrunY — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 23, 2022

As The Athletic’s Matt Barrows noted, Willis can help provide a rotational edge rusher for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. One idea: Willis comes in opposite of Charles Omenihu, who was acquired by the 49ers before the November trade deadline via the Houston Texans. The newly added Ridgeway, who signed his one-year deal on Tuesday after his departure from the Philadelphia Eagles, is projected to rotate in with the “second line” as a nose tackle-type — a position once held by D.J. Jones before signing with the Denver Broncos.

Here’s a sample of the havoc Willis is capable of creating as a pass rusher from Week 17 versus the Texans:

Jordan Willis storms into the backfield for the sack 😤 pic.twitter.com/RiaiLal7SY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 2, 2022

Might be a good idea to block Jordan Willis. Nice to see him get the strip sack to pile on the production for the depth on this Dline. pic.twitter.com/3Io50gxoA5 — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) January 7, 2022

Willis also showed his ability to penetrate blindside blocks and force the takeaway during the playoffs…and before his famed punt block. He forced this Dak Prescott interception during the wildcard round:

Since coming into the league out of Kansas State, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Willis has played on three teams: The Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and 49ers. He’s had his best stats, though, as a 49er: Producing 5.5 of his 8.5 career sacks with the ‘Niners and producing 10 quarterback hits in 17 games played per Pro Football Reference. Last season saw a career-best three sacks in a season for Willis. Now, he’ll have a lengthier stay in the Bay Area.

Barrows’ colleague at The Athletic David Lombardi mentioned how Willis didn’t just win over the 49ers with that famed blocked punt versus the NFC’s top seed, but Willis also has his “soft-spoken personality” that has become a hit inside the 49ers’ locker room.

The 49ers re-sign Jordan Willis to a one-year contract. The defensive lineman came on as a pass rusher down the stretch of 2021 and obviously was a special teams hero with his punt block in Green Bay. Willis’ soft-spoken personality has also fit well in the locker room — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 23, 2022

49ers Resigning RB & CB

Willis isn’t the only resigning for the 49ers.

San Francisco is bringing back running back Jeff Wilson and cornerback Dontae Johnson, reported late Wednesday morning.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. reports that he is back with the #49ers, and CB Dontae Johnson is returning, too (via @AdamSchefter citing his agent). Those are two solid pros and potentially key backups. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 23, 2022

Wilson provides needed depth for a 49ers backfield that lost Raheem Mostert to McDaniel and the Dolphins and Trenton Cannon to the Tennessee Titans. Johnson re-enters the secondary a day after the 49ers lost K’Waun “Shark” Williams to a $7 million deal with the Broncos.