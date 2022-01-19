Latest 49ers Roster Activations Could Mean Ex-Starter’s Return

The San Francisco 49ers could be welcoming back a familiar face to the offense for their Saturday, January 22 playoff showdown at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
And this particular player, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had missed significant time with a season-ending injury, is known to 49er fans for being a postseason hero the last time he suited up in the playoffs — plus is likely still a sore subject to fans of the Green Bay Packers.
The franchise announced on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 18 that running back Raheem Mostert has come off the COVID-19 list. Mostert was one of two roster activations alongside fullback Josh Hokit, who got his promotion from the ‘Niners practice squad/COVID-19.
Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that Mostert is cleared to suit up for Saturday’s road tilt against the NFC’s top seed as he’s been placed on injured reserve. But, it’s one more step in his recovery from a chipped cartilage in his knee.
And some believe this move is all to play with the emotions of Packer fans.
Mostert Tormented Packers in Last Playoff Meeting
The last time Mostert’s name was attached to the NFL playoffs, this happened: 29 carries, 220 yards and four touchdowns…
All against the Packers with the NFC title on the line on January 19, 2020.
Mostert ran through, around and over the Packers’ defense in the 37-20 romp to seal the franchise’s seventh conference championship. Mostert didn’t just play like a possessed man, but a man who remembered all the times he was cut and released and took it out on the Packers.
And the rushing tidal wave he unleashed on the Packers all began near the six minute mark of the first quarter on a third-and-eight:
Touchdown No. 2 came up the left side of the 49ers’ line.
The third score? Mostert zipped past three nearby Packer defenders inside the red zone:
Finally, the fourth score and the dagger to the heart of the Packers — which also included Mostert pressing his own truck stick:
The Packers became a meme during that stunning four-touchdown day from the former Purdue Boilermaker.
And Mostert ended up in the NFL playoff record books per NFL Research.
Mostert’s 2021 season was cut short after two carries for 20 yards against the Detroit Lions during the season opener. He was, however, active on Twitter in watching his team hold off the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 to advance on in the NFC playoffs.
Other Roster Moves
Again, the fullback Hokit was among the other roster promotions.
The 24-year-old is best known in the Fresno region for being a two-sport star at Fresno State: Guiding the Bulldogs to the 2018 Mountain West Conference and Las Vegas Bowl championship on the football field while also wrestling for the ‘Dogs. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder scored 17 times in his FS career. He has since added depth to the 49ers’ fullback spot alongside Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have announced two players were released from the team’s practice squad: Cornerback Luq Barcoo and punter Ryan Winslow.
The 23-year-old Barcoo, who played against Hokit in college while playing for MWC rival San Diego State, never saw action in 2021 after playing in three 2020 contests with the 49ers — producing seven tackles. He first joined the 49ers’ practice squad on November 24, 2021.
The 27-year-old Winslow managed to punt the ball 16 times through four games while suiting up for the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team in the 2021 season, racking up 625 punt yards.