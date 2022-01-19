Latest 49ers Roster Activations Could Mean Ex-Starter’s Return

The San Francisco 49ers could be welcoming back a familiar face to the offense for their Saturday, January 22 playoff showdown at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

And this particular player, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had missed significant time with a season-ending injury, is known to 49er fans for being a postseason hero the last time he suited up in the playoffs — plus is likely still a sore subject to fans of the Green Bay Packers.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

The franchise announced on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 18 that running back Raheem Mostert has come off the COVID-19 list. Mostert was one of two roster activations alongside fullback Josh Hokit, who got his promotion from the ‘Niners practice squad/COVID-19.

RB Raheem Mostert has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list



The following player has been FB Josh Hokit has been activated from the practice squad/COVID-19 list CB Luq Barcoo and P Ryan Winslow released from the practice squad #49ers — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) January 18, 2022

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that Mostert is cleared to suit up for Saturday’s road tilt against the NFC’s top seed as he’s been placed on injured reserve. But, it’s one more step in his recovery from a chipped cartilage in his knee.

And some believe this move is all to play with the emotions of Packer fans.

Packers fans when seeing the @49ers have activated Raheem Mostert. pic.twitter.com/AvDygnfGYS — Matt Markus (@Matt_Markus) January 18, 2022

Mostert Tormented Packers in Last Playoff Meeting

The last time Mostert’s name was attached to the NFL playoffs, this happened: 29 carries, 220 yards and four touchdowns…

All against the Packers with the NFC title on the line on January 19, 2020.

Mostert ran through, around and over the Packers’ defense in the 37-20 romp to seal the franchise’s seventh conference championship. Mostert didn’t just play like a possessed man, but a man who remembered all the times he was cut and released and took it out on the Packers.

And the rushing tidal wave he unleashed on the Packers all began near the six minute mark of the first quarter on a third-and-eight:

3rd-and-8. Raheem Mostert is off to the races for 36-yard TD. Niners 7, Packers 0.

(📹: @nfl)pic.twitter.com/S7BMyoqNiz — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 19, 2020

Touchdown No. 2 came up the left side of the 49ers’ line.

Raheem Mostert finds paydirt for the second time as the Niners (1H -4.5) are boat-racing the Packers…#GBvsSF #GoNiners

pic.twitter.com/sqrlOIzhE6 — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) January 20, 2020

The third score? Mostert zipped past three nearby Packer defenders inside the red zone:

The Packers can't stop Raheem Mostert!pic.twitter.com/EUiDBZ1rBN — PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2020

Finally, the fourth score and the dagger to the heart of the Packers — which also included Mostert pressing his own truck stick:

The Packers became a meme during that stunning four-touchdown day from the former Purdue Boilermaker.

Packers trying to defend Raheem Mostert after his 4th TD pic.twitter.com/Vug5EQNXX0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2020

And Mostert ended up in the NFL playoff record books per NFL Research.

Raheem Mostert is the only player in NFL history with 150+ rush yards and 3+ rush touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.#49ers | @RMos_8Ball | @49ers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 20, 2020

Mostert’s 2021 season was cut short after two carries for 20 yards against the Detroit Lions during the season opener. He was, however, active on Twitter in watching his team hold off the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 to advance on in the NFC playoffs.

Happy Sunday everyone! It’s Game Day! Go Niners! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) January 16, 2022

I want nothing more but to be out there on the field today!! These are the moments you live for! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) January 16, 2022

Other Roster Moves

Again, the fullback Hokit was among the other roster promotions.

The 24-year-old is best known in the Fresno region for being a two-sport star at Fresno State: Guiding the Bulldogs to the 2018 Mountain West Conference and Las Vegas Bowl championship on the football field while also wrestling for the ‘Dogs. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder scored 17 times in his FS career. He has since added depth to the 49ers’ fullback spot alongside Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have announced two players were released from the team’s practice squad: Cornerback Luq Barcoo and punter Ryan Winslow.

The 23-year-old Barcoo, who played against Hokit in college while playing for MWC rival San Diego State, never saw action in 2021 after playing in three 2020 contests with the 49ers — producing seven tackles. He first joined the 49ers’ practice squad on November 24, 2021.

The 27-year-old Winslow managed to punt the ball 16 times through four games while suiting up for the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team in the 2021 season, racking up 625 punt yards.