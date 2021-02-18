It’s Been ‘Made Pretty Clear’ the 49ers Are Parting Ways With CB

Once the new league year begins in March, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be an unrestricted free agent.

And with the Niners cap situation, Sherman is likely not returning to the Bay Area. In fact, he told

Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee that the 49ers have made it “pretty clear” the two will be going separate ways.

“It was a good conversation, nothing crazy,” Sherman said. “Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

Despite playing his last season as a niner, Sherman has nothing but good memories playing under Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the staff.

“Very positive. It was an incredible chapter in my career and I got to meet and play with some incredible human beings,” Sherman said. “I met some phenomenal coaches, and obviously the relationships that were forged will be lifetime connection and my relationship with ‘The Faithful’ has obviously evolved during that time, which has been a pretty cool arc in the story. And I’m grateful for it.”

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Sherman Plans to Play Just Two More Seasons

Sherman, who will turn 33 in March, told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he plans to play just two more seasons in the NFL.

“I only want to play two more [seasons],” Sherman said. “I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I’ve played on have reached.”

Sherman joined the Niners after his 2017 season with Seattle, where he was coming off a ruptured right Achilles. The NFL vet acted as his own agent and got the 49ers to agree to a three-year, $27.15 million deal plus incentives.

In 2019, Sherman lived up to his expectations and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod. He also landed on the second-team All-Pro squad. Unfortunately this season, things were different for Sherman, who played just five games after suffering a calf injury.

Raiders Interested in Richard Sherman

Raiders coach Jon Gruden joined The Cris Collinsworth Podcast and Richard Sherman where he casually told the five-time Pro Bowler that the Raiders had an interest in him.

“Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an alpha presence in our secondary,” Gruden during the podcast. “Somebody that could play this Hawk 3-press technique with the read step. If you’re available and interested, maybe you and I can get together at some point off-air.”

Gruden was slammed for going against the league’s tampering policy but Sherman stood up for him. Of course, Stephen A. questioned Sherman’s interest in joining the Raiders.

“At this point, you’re trying to get employed,” Sherman responded. “I think there are teams out there that have everything I’m looking for. Obviously, Gus Bradley being there makes a huge difference. The scheme that I played in my whole career, that I know like the back of my hand, makes a difference.

“They have a great running back. Their offense scores points. They have talent on the defense, especially in the secondary. They have a few rushers that can get to the quarterback, and I think that they’re a few pieces away from where they want to be defensively. And if I was a piece of that, and I came in, I think we’d make a difference.”

Read Next: OJ Simpson Details Belief on How 49ers Land Deshaun Watson or Dak Prescott