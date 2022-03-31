49ers Pro Bowl Weapon to be Given $1.25 Million Guaranteed: Report

A critical piece to the San Francisco 49ers offense is about to see extra money coming his way, as the team has decided to pick up his option.

And this means six-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk will have an extended stay in the Bay.

Fullback to Receive Extra Money From the 49ers

First reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Thursday, March 31, the 49ers have made this approach with the 30-year-old fullback’s contract:

“The 49ers picked up FB Kyle Juszczyk’s option for the 2023 through 2025 seasons, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “He’s due $3.775 million this season and now has an additional $1.25M fully guaranteed in 2023.”

The last part of the deal is brand new for the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder via the franchise he’s suited up for since the 2017 season.

Per Spotrac, Juszczyk originally signed a five-year, $27 million deal that included a $4 million signing bonus. The option bonus was set to be available for 2022.

With this deal, the perennial Pro Bowl fullback won’t be expected to become an unrestricted free agent until the 2025 season.

Juszcyzyk Remains Beloved Among 49er Fans and the Team

Though he stars in a less-heralded position on the football field, plus a position that’s been considered a “dinosaur” with teams preferring to operate without a fullback in their base formations, the veteran Juszczyk has seen a career ascension since his arrival to the Bay.

As one of the first additions in the Kyle Shanahan era, Juszcyzk has accomplished the following per Pro Football Reference:

Receiving element: The former Harvard standout who began his career with the Baltimore Ravens has racked up 1,376 yards in 75 games and 67 starts. He also has snatched 132 career catches with 13 touchdowns. And he’s brought a violent receiving style when called upon.

Kyle Juszczyk threw him off with disdain 😤 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/RPKDKCi03a — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 22, 2019

Traditional fullback play: In typical fullback fashion that was popular before the decade of 2010, the 49ers have utilized Juszczyk as an extra trench defender bulldozer. Here’s his mean streak on display in the November 15, 2021 Monday Night Football romp of the Los Angeles Rams:

Kyle Juszczyk and the #49ers have been extremely physical on offense tonight 😤💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/oNj5HeJIYt — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) November 16, 2021

Here’s another from 2020 against the New York Giants where he clears the lane inside the red zone.

When it's a grind-it-out sorta season, run behind Kyle Juszczyk. pic.twitter.com/HqG9xe6xjb — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) September 27, 2020

But he’s also made key blocks away from the backfield — while lined up as an extra blocking tight end as seen here versus the Green Bay Packers:

The 49ers used Kyle Juszczyk — master of all trades — to give chip block help to Tom Compton. (Disregard the rest of the video where Jimmy Garoppolo throws perfectly outside the numbers to George Kittle — that doesn’t fit the narrative) pic.twitter.com/e05Wfwekpc — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 24, 2022

And he’s been used in a classical scheme involving fullbacks: The option. However, he was the one playing the role of pitch man to fool the defense as viewed below from 2019 against the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle Shanahan‘s playbook is wide open! notice how Kyle Juszczyk took the hit to save Jimmy Garoppolo‘s life. FBs save lives pic.twitter.com/43zlVDqGHe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 8, 2019

During the 49ers’ run to the NFC title in the 2019 season, Juszczyk won over one prominent NFL analyst who knows a thing or two about blocking: Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger.

He didn't have a touch in the Divisional Round win… But @49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk's impact was all over the field. 💪 (via @BaldyNFL)@JuiceCheck44 | #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/zBTTn4ZXqU — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2020

Since his arrival to the 49ers, the fullback has made the Pro Bowl every season — placing him in a list that includes Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins (former Chief), Aaron Donald of the Rams and Donald’s new teammate as of Thursday afternoon Bobby Wagner (formerly of the Seattle Seahawks) as players who have made the league’s all-star gala in each of their last six seasons.