Towering ‘Tone-Setter’ Has Drawn Comparisons to the 49ers’ Armstead

When Arik Armstead entered the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, many marveled at his skyscraper stature of 6-foot-7, 292-pounds including nfl.com scout Lance Zierlein, who said the Oregon Duck standout had “elite size” in his scouting report.

Armstead has since combined size with power, versatility and pass rush moves — leading into his emergence as a reliable trench defender with 28.5 career sacks for one of the league’s deepest defensive line units.

Has the NFL found its next Armstead with the NFL Draft looming?

Better yet, could this towering “tone-setter” as described by one NFL scout be considered an option to line up along Armstead plus Nick Bosa and company in the Bay Area?

Houston Defender has Become Comparable to the 49ers’ Captain

Logan Hall from the University of Houston has emerged as one of the league’s most intriguing defensive linemen prospects for this draft cycle.

So intriguing, Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen has compared his game to the 49ers’ Armstead. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Hall is also B/R’s 24th best prospect in their mock draft board.

“Logan Hall is a tone-setter up front. He packs a ton of power into his punch and plays with an attitude on every snap,” was one excerpt from Klassen’s draft profile of the Ex-Cougar. Klassen additionally described Hall as a defender with a “bully mentality” with “above-average sense for what kind of blocks he’s facing in the run game and how to adjust.”

Armstead was described as having near-identical traits when he entered the league as noted by B/R.

Klassen isn’t the only one who sees the Armstead comparison. So does CBS XO producer Ben Fennell.

Logan Hall reminds me a ton of former Oregon DL Arik Armstead – now in his 7th year with the 49ers since being the 17th overall pick in 2015 Arik played more off the edge at Oregon, but their traits/body types are very similar. Tall/Broad, Heavy Handed, Long Torso, Swim Moves ++ pic.twitter.com/XJw9K30Yu0 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 17, 2021

Armstead was a defender who was reliant on the swim move to beat blockers during his days up at Eugene. Guess what was Hall’s go-to move? The swim:

Logan Hall (Houston DL 92) always seems to look for the swim move on his initial rush. As he raises that right arm up, he quickly brings that right hand into the chest plate of the LG and bullrushes him into the HB draw in the backfield. There's some power behind him for sure. pic.twitter.com/zygOfjBYyz — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 19, 2022

But he also proved he can win blocks off a straight bull rush.

Logan Hall out of Houston is fun to watch. He’s a guy who can line up virtually any where on the dline and make an impact. #92- great display of hand placement and functional play strength as a 3-tech. pic.twitter.com/QhQtjFmxfv — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) January 30, 2022

And shows his relentless side in not stopping his feet when doubled teamed:

More #NFLDraft prep this morning… watching Houston DT Logan Hall…

Sweet move to split the double team for a sack vs Memphis on the first play of the game… pic.twitter.com/K3C7aPY4yw — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) February 16, 2022

Even with the size aspect, Hall has shown that he’s more reliant on tenacity in the trenches while also lining up in multiple spots for the Houston defense.

#2 Logan Hall, Houston (2/12)

Draft Range: Rounds 1-2 Had a terrific week during the SB & has seen his draft stock increase recently, relies on relentless pursuit & hustle rather than elite athleticism, he’s got excellent size, power + versatility to thrive on the inside or out pic.twitter.com/AqvIDttxxV — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) February 20, 2022

But now here’s this question worth asking: Any chance the 49ers could consider teaming up Hall with Armstead?

Prospects of Hall Becoming a 49er

The 49ers won’t be drafting until No. 61 overall in the second round — which makes them one of the few teams that won’t likely be active on Thursday, April 28 for opening draft night.

But back to Hall. Again, B/R has him listed at No. 24 — which means late first round talent.

However, one draft analyst on November 30, 2021 wrote that he believes Hall would be a suitable fit for S.F. and placed him as the 49ers’ second round selection: Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

A move to draft Hall, should he fall to the second round, not only gives the 49ers two towering inside options with him and Armstead, but could also slide Armstead back to his natural defensive end spot. The 49ers, including defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, could also do a mix-and-mismatch approach with opposing offensive lines by including a package that could involve Hall with Charles Omenihu, who brings size as well at 6-foot-5, 290-pounds.

The 49ers, though, still have decisions to make in free agency. The franchise could still keep starting defensive tackle D.J. Jones from drifting off. Arden Key, the second-leading pass rusher, is another free agent. The team is also getting former first rounder Javon Kinlaw back inside after his ACL tear. There’s also the mocks that has Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie adding to the 49ers’ edge rushing lineup by being taken by S.F., with the idea of becoming a consistent pass rushing compliment to Bosa at the other end spot.

Hall’s prospects of joining the 49ers are looking slim. But if he is available at No. 61, the opportunity to pair him with the man he’s been compared to could make an already stout line more towering and menacing for 2022.