49ers Looking at Former 3rd-Round Pick to Join QB Room

It was only seven years ago that Kellen Mond was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback on the prospect board, according to Rivals.com, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder bound for Texas A&M. After four years and 93 touchdowns with the Aggies, Mond went on to be the MVP of the 2021 Senior Bowl, then was a third-round pick of the Vikings.

After that? Well, precious little. Mond made one appearance with the Vikings in 2021, and completed two passes on three attempts. He was waived after training camp in 2022, picked up by the Browns and released the following season before finally landing on the Colts’ practice squad for much of the 2023 season. He remains a free agent.

Mond still has some NFL interest, though, and when the 49ers held a local pro day tryout this week, Mond was one of the big names in attendance, one of just two quarterbacks to participate.

Kellen Mond a Practice-Squad Candidate

He is a longshot to land with the team, for certain, not with Brock Purdy ensconced as the starter, with newly signed free agent Josh Dobbs and veteran Brandon Allen behind him. Mond could be useful as a practice squad player, especially with his dual-threat background—he could help the team prepare when playing against mobile quarterbacks.

Mond had a solid career at Texas A&M and is probably deserving of a backup job somewhere. He threw for 9,661 yards in 46 games, and rushed for another 1,608.

“I was just contacted by my agent a few days ago and just figured it was a good opportunity for me to come out and throw,” Mond told reporters, per 49ers Web Zone. “And something I was kind of already familiar with, with the system out here, just being with [former 49ers passing game coordinator and Vikings quarterbacks coach] Klint Kubiak back in my rookie year.

“So, a lot of the verbiage was already pretty smooth out here. But just getting another opportunity to throw is always good for me.”

Mond is a longshot to stick in San Francisco, but the more he gets his name in the mix, the more likely he can latch on with an NFL team.

“Anytime you’re able to get an opportunity and just be able to show you can pick up the playbook, you can operate, and then also be able to show accuracy, anticipation, and things like that,” Mond said. “Sometimes it’s a little weird. You’re throwing to guys you’ve never thrown to before but definitely did a good job.”

49ers Brock Purdy Will Get Full Training Camp

The 49ers have the luxury this year of having known commodities at all three spots on the quarterback depth chart, with Purdy having established himself with an MVP-caliber year in 2023—his first full season as a starter—and Dobbs bringing starter credentials to be backup role.

This offseason, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about the benefits of having a full offseason program for Purdy, who was unable to train last spring after suffering an elbow injury in the NFC Championship game.

Purdy threw for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading the league with a quarterback rating of 113.0. Shanahan thinks he can be better, though.

“I’m just pumped that Brock gets an offseason,” Shanahan said at the NFL owners meetings, per 49ers Web Zone. “I mean, his first year he didn’t get much of one just because he was the third quarterback. Last year was all about he couldn’t really throw with us until training camp. And this year, he just got married, he’s fully healthy.”