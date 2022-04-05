49ers Have Meeting Set With NFL Combine Record Breaker: Report

The San Francisco 49ers continue to hold interviews for aspiring NFL players. But the latest name to surface on the morning of Tuesday, April 5 holds two distinctions: He ran the fastest official time and shattered a NFL Scouting Combine record last March.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the 49ers are among the franchises who have a Zoom interview with the fastest player in the 2022 NFL Draft Class: Cornerback Kalon Barnes of Baylor.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

The Record ‘Boogie’ Shattered

“Boogie” was timed at 4.23 in the 40-yard dash.

With those kind of wheels, he officially became the fastest defensive back to ever enter the league according to PFN.

His official overall time also nearly broke this combine record held by John Ross of Washington:

His speed has convinced numerous of NFL teams to try to latch onto him. Along with the 49ers, Wilson reports that the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have visits lined up with the 5-foot-11, 183-pounder. Wilson adds that the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have already spoken to him.

Barnes will also have Zoom meetings with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. He has met with the New Orleans Saints, as has Baylor teammate Tyquan Thornton. Barnes met with the Tennessee Titans prior to his campus pro day workout. #49ers #Chargers #Saints #Titans — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 5, 2022

Barnes Aiming to Transition From Track Star to Star CB

The NFL has had a lengthy history of getting guys with a track and field background. Current NFL star D.K. Metcalf has run track. Even 49ers starting wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ran track in high school.

Barnes is entering the league with a decorated track resume in tow. He shattered state of Texas track records at Silsbee High School in the 100 and 200 meter dash. His fastest outdoor time? A 10.04 in the 100 meter dash.

Kalon Barnes 10.04w‼️

✅ No. 5 ALL-TIME all-conditions 100m

✅ TX State Meet Record all-conditions 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tf9lA4CPSt — MileSplit US (@milesplit) May 12, 2018

Barnes then kept his track and field spikes for Baylor’s track team in 2018-19 — his freshman year on the Waco, Texas campus.

But Barnes told Wilson after the combine that he wants to be known more for the sport he’ll soon partake in fully come the fall, saying “Most people say I’m a track guy, but I’m trying to show I’m a football guy.”

Barnes’ Field Work

While mostly going against spread offenses and RPO (run pass option) schemes, Barnes still logged the following stats: 14 pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble through 36 games.

One of his aerial snatches came off not getting fooled on this fade opportunity. Barnes reads it perfectly and turns it into an interception versus Oklahoma State.

This same fade on the opposite side of the field is how @CowboyFB scored their first touchdown. @BUFootball WR-turned-CB Kalon Barnes recognized it and made a fantastic play to keep the deficit at 3.#WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/bQ7eqfgHYr — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) October 22, 2019

He also showed a knack for playing deep and becoming the one who hauls down the Hail Mary:

2022 NFL Draft Prospect: Baylor CB Kalon Barnes has all the tools to be a good CB. Also, he has some serious speed! @KaayBarnes_ pic.twitter.com/7nwCTJ5iUc — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) August 27, 2021

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com wrote in his evaluation how Barnes fits the mold of a potential late round pick. Zierlein described him though as a defensive back who is “a better athlete than cover man” and has been caught relying on his makeup speed versus technique. Cory Giddings of Bleacher Report calls Barnes a fifth rounder who is projected to be a high-level developmental prospect.

So far the 49ers have conducted interviews with the following kind of prospects via 49ers Web Zone: Towering, speedy receivers who know Trey Lance (Christian Watson), a versatile running back from Georgia whose older brother is a perennial Pro Bowler (James Cook, younger brother of Dalvin of the Minnesota Vikings) and as of Monday, April 4, another tall and speedy wideout (Samori Toure of Nebraska).

Now, time to add the NFL Draft’s fastest man as a potential 49er defender after securing a meeting.