NFL Insider Rules Out Browns Trading for 49ers’ Starter

Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension, imposed by the NFLPA, has many anticipating the Cleveland Browns will go hunting for a quarterback. Just don’t expect any pursuit to end with the AFC North franchise trading for San Francisco 49ers’ signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

The latter has been widely tipped to move to Cleveland following Niners’ head coach Kyle Shanahan’s decision to give the starting job to Trey Lance. Yet, a Browns and Garoppolo union won’t happen, according to one NFL Insider, who believes the Watson-less team will be content to trust career backup Jacoby Brissett under center.

If so, the 49ers could be on the hook for Garoppolo’s guaranteed salary if he can’t find a new team before Week 1.

Browns Rumors Played Down

The Browns look like the best hope for the 49ers to shift Garoppolo before September 11. Especially after Watson learned his fate for this season on Thursday, August 18, a suspension, agreed in principle, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Watson was expected to miss time as a result of facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. It’s why the Browns have so often been touted as a potential destination for Garoppolo.

The rumor can be put to bed, according to CBS Sports’ NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, who said the Browns are “not going to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. They’re not going to trade for his salary cap number, which is around $24 million.”

Instead, Jones insisted the Browns want to see what they have in Brissett. In fact, the former New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins deputy passer was signed in the offseason by a Browns front office “very much understanding that Deshaun Watson was very unlikely going to be available in Week 1,” per Jones.

The Browns keeping faith in Brissett is bad news for the 49ers. It increases the chances of Garoppolo still being on the team in September.

His presence could cost the Niners $24.2 million in guaranteed cash, according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports. That would likely force general manager John Lynch to release Garoppolo, although he would much rather get something in return for a quarterback who took his team to Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season.

There’s still a chance a trade could happen because not everybody shares Jones’ view about the Browns’ apparently waning interest in Jimmy G.

Contrasting Reports About Browns and Garoppolo

Jones is not convinced, but Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported: “A source told PFF that the Browns would revisit their previous interest in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Kyed called moving for Garoppolo the “best option still available” to the Browns. It echoes the sentiments of ex-New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, who told Get UP ESPN the Browns should “100 percent” make a deal for Garoppolo:

Tannenbaum believes the Browns have a better chance to compete this year with Garoppolo running the offense. It’s a reasonable argument since Brissett is only 28-32 as a starter, per StatMuse.

Of course, Garoppolo is far from a guarantee of success, despite his near misses with the 49ers. He and his team came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs with the Lombardi Trophy at stake two seasons ago, before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s NFC Championship Game.

On paper at least, Garoppolo did what the 49ers expected. Perhaps the only area where he was consistently lacking is when it came to providing a vertical threat for Shanahan’s passing game.

Garoppolo owns the lowest rating among deep passers ranked since 2020, according to NFL on CBS:

Lowest Passer Rating on throws of 30+ Air Yards since start of 2020 Jimmy Garoppolo 3.5

Trevor Lawrence 28.2

Drew Lock 44.0

Sam Darnold 51.1 *min 15 starts pic.twitter.com/FN7bTAmUVG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 16, 2022

That’s one reason why Lance and his stronger arm now hold the keys to the kingdom. Garoppolo suits a run-heavy offense that demands only efficiency from its quarterback.

The Browns fit the bill, so maybe there’s still a chance they make Lynch an offer he can’t refuse, preferably some time within the next month.