Veteran Journeyman Could Halt 49ers Trade of Jimmy Garoppolo: Analyst

Perhaps Jimmy Garoppolo could still play out his restructured contract with the San Francisco 49ers amid the latest trade rumblings involving he and the Dallas Cowboys.

Already, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has denied interest in adding a new signal-caller following Dak Prescott injuring his thumb in the season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kyle Shanahan, meanwhile, sounded open to the idea of still moving on from Garoppolo after the trade rumor surfaced.

But, of all people, it’s a veteran journeyman — who is now turning to a broadcast career — who was mentioned by one analyst as a potential option for Dallas should they pivot away from the 49ers’ new No. 2 quarterback — which would halt any trade idea the 49ers may have for Jimmy G.

Amazon Analyst Listed as Potential Cowboys Option

Ryan Fitzpatrick is among the names mentioned by nfl.com writer Eric Edholm as a possibility for the Cowboys, written on Monday, September 12.

Fitzpatrick not only has played in 17 seasons, but holds the unique distinction of finding himself on multiple league rosters…playing for nine different NFL franchises in his NFL career. But here’s why Edholm believes that Fitzpatrick’s retirement may be short-lived.

“Fitzpatrick turns 40 during Thanksgiving week. While he’s still involved in the pro game, as a part of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast coverage, he might be completely at peace with his decision to hang ’em up,” Edholm wrote. “But if there’s ever someone who could hop off the couch (or out of the analyst chair) to throw a sidewinding, no-look bomb for a touchdown, it’s probably the bearded wonder. What a story that would be if it came to pass.”

If a surprise signing does take place, Fitzpatrick will have his second stint in the NFC East. He last was seen with the Washington Commanders in 2021, where he lost his final game as a starter there. But with the new broadcast analyst approaching his 40th birthday, there’s no telling how much is left in “Fitz Magic.”

Was Garoppolo Mentioned as a Possibility Still?

Turns out Fitzpatrick and Garoppolo made Edholm’s list as possible suitors for the Cowboys.

In the case of Jimmy G, though, Edholm still believes that while many believe there’s a “fat chance” of Garoppolo in a Cowboys uniform, he called a possible deal “a long shot.”

“It’s probably still a long shot to see the Cowboys give up major assets for Garoppolo, depending on the severity of Prescott’s injury and his timetable for return,” Edholm said. “But Jones’ level of desperation can’t be overlooked — and the owner might not be able to resist green-lighting a splashy move.”

Edholm adds that there could be a dilemma in the Cowboys’ capital if they were to add Garoppolo into the fold.

“Still, as tempting as trading for Garoppolo might be as a short-term solution, it could be asking a lot for him to arrive, absorb an offensive playbook and contribute in some meaningful fashion before Prescott is back ready to go,” Edholm wrote. “Plus, Garoppolo is a free-agent-to-be in the spring, and will likely be seeking a starting job elsewhere. How much capital would the Cowboys part with in exchange for a few starts?

“They have $11 million in salary-cap space, so the move is feasible,” Edholm continued. “But is it likely? We view this one as an extreme long shot. But with Dallas, you can never rule such things out.”

Regardless, Garoppolo is floating around as an emergency option. But Fitzpatrick is a name to watch if the 49ers don’t attempt any deal.