Richard Sherman Gives High Praise for Underrated Member of the 49ers

There was a time when Richard Sherman was considered the top option in taking on the opposing top wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers.

Those days are behind him. But now, Sherman delivered strong praise for one member of the 49ers who the Super Bowl 48 winner has witnessed rise from undrafted prospect to starter.

Sherman even gave this underrated defender two words: “My idol.”

Who Sherman Praised

Count the free agent cornerback and perennial Pro Bowler as a fan of Emmanuel Moseley.

It all stemmed from Sherman giving a short yet praiseful reaction to some highlights from Moseley’s 2021 campaign.

Moseley responded in eight words plus an emoji to Sherman.

Staying down and elevating each year big bro 💯 https://t.co/tPqpAxypsH — Emmanuel Moseley (@Mannymoseley) May 7, 2022

And then came Sherman’s praise:

“My idol! Keep raising the bar! I enjoy watching you continue to show the world,” Sherman told Moseley.

Moseley Was Putting Together Stellar 2021 Before Injury

Noted by @Coach_Yac on Twitter, Moseley put together the following:

End zone denier: Moseley didn’t allow a single touchdown pass his side when on the field.

Limited yardage: Moseley only surrendered an average of 33 yards his side per game.

Swat artist: Moseley used his eyes and wingspan to break up 11 passes in the air.

But there’s more from Moseley’s end. Per Pro Football Focus, Moseley added more accolades that nearly played into a Pro Bowl appearance had he stayed healthy…which involved him taking on Pro Bowl talent.

The Pro Bowlers Moseley Bottled

This list is a rather long one. But it helps explain why Sherman is a fan of the former undrafted Tennessee Volunteer — plus why the 5-foot-11, 184-pounder is considered massively underrated.

Facing the Green Bay Packers and their now former All-Pro target Davante Adams, Moseley only allowed three catches for 23 yards his side.

While facing the Arizona Cardinals and their litany of targets, Moseley surrendered a combined four catches for 28 yards. Perennial Pro Bowler De’Andre Hopkins only caught one pass for 11 yards in the Week 5 meeting.

The Chicago Bears did produce the most receiving yards up Moseley’s side during the regular season with 81 on six catches. However, Moseley did take on four different wideouts on that Halloween road win — and not one WR surpassed 38 individual yards going against the 49er.

The Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen were another NFC North foe that provided little threats to Moseley: Jefferson catching zero passes on one pass thrown to Moseley’s direction and Thielen being held to just one catch for two yards.

Then, in the season finale at SoFi Stadium with a playoff berth on the line against the Los Angeles Rams, plus with Moseley returning from a high ankle sprain that took him out of action for December, Moseley took on Odell Beckham on two passes…and OBJ hauled in both but for 18 yards.

Even in the postseason, wide receivers had difficulty racking up the yardage facing Moseley.

The Dallas Cowboys threw it his way 12 times with seven different receivers drawing his coverage. Moseley gave up seven catches, but not one Cowboys wideout topped 30 individual yards. That includes former four-time Pro Bowl Cowboys target Amari Cooper (caught just three throws for 30 yards).

Only OBJ had more success going against him. He tallied 87 of his 113 yards against Moseley. But was kept out of the end zone.

Sherman calls Moseley his idol. But there are fans who believe Moseley is this title below.