49ers Sign Ex-Patriots Safety & Jaquiski Tartt: Report

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers focused on their safety position by signing Tavon Wilson to a one-year deal.

Wilson, 31, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round at 48th overall of the 2012 NFL Draft. He also spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions before joining the Colts for the 2020 season.

In nine NFL seasons, Wilson has appeared in 125 games with 45 starts and registered 351 tackles, 21 passes defended, eight interceptions, and one returned for a touchdown, six fumble recoveries, 5.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. He also has seen nine postseason games with one start, adding 12 tackles.

Wilson signed with the Colts ahead of last season and appeared in 15 games with the team with two starts and registered 20 tackles and one pass defended with six tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.

Niners Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt

The Niners also spent Monday re-signing strong safety Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal, according to Fox Sports’ senior writer Peter Schrager.

The Niners signed Wilson first, so there was some speculation thinking the Niners had moved on from Tartt, especially considering his recent injury plague.

Over the past four seasons, the former 2015 second-round pick has missed 36 out of a potential 64 games. However, it’s understandable as to why the Niners gave Tartt another shot to prove himself because when he is healthy and on the field he’s unstoppable.

The Niners were in their prime in 2019 with Tartt starting, allowing just two yards a target. Though he did end up missing four games with a shoulder ailment and we saw Robert Saleh’s secondary collapse without him. And in 2020, his season was cut short due to toe turf. He exited the season having 30 tackles, four passes deflected, and one interception.

In six NFL seasons, Tartt has played in 66 games with 50 starts during his career. He has racked up four interceptions, 17 pass breakups, and 4.0 sacks.

Tartt is Excited to Be Back With Jimmy Ward

If Tartt and Jimmy Ward can stay healthy, they’re bound to be one of the most dangerous safety duos in the league.

“To be back one more year with Jimmie and have a complete season, with both me and Jimmie on the field, is something me and him wanted to do, to show we can be the top tandem that we believe we are,” Tartt told local reporters.

Tartt also noted that he had a lot of eyes on him in free agency, but opted to sign with the Niners again because he’s been in the Bay Area his entire career and they’ve become “family” to him.

His return could be extra crucial since the Niners may be without star cornerbacks Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams next season.