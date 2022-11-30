Ex-49ers Starter Attempts To Clarify Salacious Comments

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to face off against the Miami Dolphins in arguably their most highly anticipated game left on the schedule, Raheem Mostert, the team’s former lead rusher, decided to add some fuel to the fire in a major way.

Speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Mostert declared that the Dolphins have “much better talent” than the 49ers before firing off a shot at Jimmy Garoppolo that has garnered a mountain of controversy for the undrafted free agent out of Purdue.

“We have a quarterback,” Mostert said of Dolphins QB1 Tua Tagovailoa, “who can actually sling it.”

These comments drew attention from all over the professional football world, including a big clap back by Deebo Samuel, but the one person fans wanted to hear from most was Mostert himself, as you don’t take such big swings without getting asked for a follow-up. Fortunately, Greg Papa and F.P. Santangelo of KNBR did just that, as transcribed by Jerry McDonald of Mercury News.

“I can see how (my comments) can get misconstrued, to take snippets out of what one person said and alter it in a way that just seems like it’s relevant in that I’m on a different team,” Mostert said. “That’s not what I meant.”

Moster Further Clarifies His Comments On Garoppolo

Asked to clarify his comments on Garoppolo specifically, Mostert began by commenting on the talent John Lynch has put around him and complementing the 49ers.

“In regards to ‘We have more talent here,” I was speaking in terms of, we have more talent here, at this moment, than what has been here in the past,” Mostert said. “C’mon, I was with the Niners for several years. I know what their talent is, there’s unbelievable talent on both sides of the ball and on special teams. I wasn’t trying to take shots on anyone.”

If Mostert’s comments were, in fact, misconstrued, then it’s entirely possible that “we have more talent here” could have meant “than in seasons past” versus “than the 49ers,” but how did the former 49ers running back explain the comment about having a quarterback who can sling it?

“When I was being asked those questions, I was looking at it as what Tua has done and what Tua has dealt with in the past,” Mostert said. “A lot of people are doubting him and his ability, not the fact that Jimmy G can’t sling the rock or anything like that. I would never, ever in a million years talk down on a player specifically, a guy like Jimmy, just because we’ve grown together when I was there. His family is like my family. I’ve been to his brother’s wedding. His sister-in-law and my wife are the best of friends.”

Considering the story Mostert was interviewed for was about Tua Tagovailoa, it is possible that he once again was misquoted, but even if he was, that won’t stop Kyle Shanahan from using his former player’s comments to hype up his current ones ahead of the big game.

Jeff Wilson Also Took A Shot At The San Francisco 49ers

Even if Mostert’s comments drew the most ire from fans and media members alike, Jeff Wilson, another Niner-turned-Dolphin, took a shot of his own at his former team in an interview with Dunne of Go Long, as passed along by David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone.

“They had to make a business decision, and I had to make a business decision,” Wilson said. “Yeah, there’s love and relationships around here. But at the end of the day, it comes down to business. … No hard feelings. It could’ve gone the other way. A year or two ago, I probably wouldn’t have said anything. I just kept my mouth shut and took it. Just like they spoke out about that, I can do the same.”

“Even a blind man could see what we’re doing. They’re still a great team. I’m not taking anything away from the 49ers. They’re one of the best teams in the league.”

While returning to Levi Stadium for a professional football game won’t be a new experience for Wilson, as he’s played on the field dozens of times, Week 13 will mark the first time the North Texas product runs out of the locker room from the visitor’s tunnel. Fortunately, the 49ers have a chance to ruin his homecoming opportunity once and for all.