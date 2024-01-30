Alex Smith Reveals ‘Only Chance’ 49ers Have to Beat Chiefs in 2024 Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers are set for a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Alex Smith is concerned about the Niners defense. The Chiefs got the better of San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, but this feels like a much different contest.

Despite that, Smith is not convinced by San Francisco’s defense. Speaking to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the former No. 1 overall pick broke down why he thinks the Chiefs have the edge.

“This 49ers defense doesn’t do a lot,” Smith said on January 30. “They don’t present a lot of volume. I think… they’re going to be in for it. The only chance I think the Niners have to win is a little bit of a shootout, and again, this Chiefs defense just continues to elevate their game.”

It’s a strong warning from a quarterback who spent significant time with both franchises. While the 39-year-old hasn’t been with either franchise since 2017, he did experience substantial success with both teams.

And in the playoffs, San Francisco really hasn’t impressed. While they tightened the ship after the Green Bay Packers’ hot start in the NFC Divisional Round, the Detroit Lions then put up 31 points with ease.

Alex Smith Speaks on Brock Purdy

In the quote above, Smith mentions that the 49ers will need a shootout victory to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. That will require an exceptional performance from San Francisco QB Brock Purdy, but Smith thinks he can do that.

In a recent appearance on ESPN, he jokingly announced that Purdy is not invited to the “Game Managers’ Club.”

“I can tell you, as the unofficial president of the Game Manager’s Club, [Purdy’s] not allowed in,” Smith said on January 28. “… Again, all these narratives that we’ve heard, they couldn’t be more wrong. I think it’s lazy analysis, and again, it doesn’t make sense when a guy who’s as young as he is, he’s 6-foot-nothing, all his measurables don’t jump off the screen, and it doesn’t make sense to people. So, they revert to these narratives that, again, couldn’t be more untrue.”

Purdy hasn’t been close to perfect in the playoffs, but he has delivered clutch performances in back-to-back games. In the biggest game of his young career, he will need to deliver again against the Chiefs.

49ers QB Speaks After Comeback Win

It takes serious focus to hunker down and win a conference title. Winning the NFC Championship after suffering a 17-point deficit is a whole different level. For Purdy, he credits his faith for the ability to make game-winning plays down the stretch.

“When [the 49ers were] down 17 at half, [I prayed]: ‘All right, God, you’ve taken me here, win or lose I’m going to glorify you,’” Purdy said to reporters. “That’s my peace, that is the joy, the steadfastness… That is where I get it from. That is the honest truth. I leaned into that. Sure enough, we were able to come back.”

Purdy ended his evening with 267 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also threw a touchdown to WR Brandon Aiyuk to make it a one-score game with 20 minutes to play, kickstarting the 49ers’ comeback.