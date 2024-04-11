49ers Mentioned in Tom Brady’s Latest Comeback Conversation

The San Francisco 49ers attempted to lure quarterback Tom Brady out of retirement in 2023, and it could happen again.

Brady, 46, wouldn’t dismiss the possibility when he visited with Vic Blend for Thursday’s “Deep Cuts Podcast”. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Bay Area native played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022.

“Let’s say there’s a situation, right? Maybe the 49ers, maybe, you know, headed to the playoffs,” Blend said. “Offense is great … somebody goes down. Would you pick up that phone?”

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady responded to Blend. “I don’t know if they’re going to let me by becoming an owner in an NFL team.”

“I’m always in good shape. Always able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like M.J. [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” Brady concluded.

San Francisco of course has an established starter in Brock Purdy, but the 49ers have little depth behind him. The 49ers have Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen behind Purdy at quarterback since Sam Darnold left in free agency.

Kyle Shanahan ‘Was Serious About’ Tom Brady in 2023

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged he “was serious about” recruiting Brady in 2023. Shanahan explained his thinking to now-retired Pro Football Talk columnist Peter King in February.

“As we talked, I’m looking at Brock [Purdy], and he’s got his arm in a sling, and I really am not sure I’ve got a quarterback who’s going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. That started all of this,” Shanahan told King.

Purdy injured his elbow in the 2022 NFC Championship Game and had Tommy John surgery after the season. Brady retired in February 2023 for a second year in a row.

“In this last season, there’s a lot of different things that people would suggest, but I kind of just kept my mind focused on where I wanted to go,” Brady told ESPN’s Pat McAfee in January regarding rumors with the 49ers from 2023. “Again, this was a great year for me to sit back and watch and learn and get prepared for being in the Fox booth next year.”

If Shanahan made the call in 2024, it would solely be because Purdy went down with an injury. However, the 49ers would be hard-pressed to afford Brady if he came out of retirement suddenly. The 49ers are $12.5 million over the salary cap at the moment, which doesn’t bode well for having ample cap space this season.

Brady grew up a 49ers fan, but the team passed on him multiple times in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Patriots finally took him in the sixth round. He has been open about his displeasure over the 49ers skipping on him, but Brady considered the 49ers in 2020 free agency, but the team again passed on him to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter.

Kyle Shanahan Ironed Out Things With Brock Purdy Over Tom Brady Recruitment

Shanahan said he ironed out things with Purdy over the consideration of recruiting Bray. Purdy emerged as the starter in the 2022 season after injuries to Trey Lance and Garoppolo, and the former Iowa State star went unbeaten and led the 49ers to the NFC title game.

“I actually thought it was giving Brock the biggest compliment,” Shanahan told King. “I let him know he’s our guy long-term. No question. And if Tom Brady wanted to come here and start for one year, that’s the only way you’re not starting when you’re healthy this year. That’s pretty cool.”

“I wanted to assure him, ‘Don’t worry. You’re our guy,’” Shanahan added, “‘But how cool would it be if Tom Brady would be the quarterback here for one season? How cool would it be for you to learn from him?’”