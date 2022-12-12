49ers Force Vulgar Reaction Out of Tom Brady Following Romp

The only pleasantries Tom Brady gave after the San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, December 11 was shaking hands with members from the team that handed him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their most lopsided defeat this season.

But inside the postgame press conference conducted for the Bucs, Brady was much more than in a foul mood…the seven-time Super Bowl champion was in a foul-mouthed mood after the 35-7 shellacking the 49ers delivered.

‘They Kicked Our A**’ & ‘F*** That’

Brady, again, showed no signs of being in the holiday cheerful spirit the moment he stepped to the podium.

“I’m sure you guys have as many fun questions as I’ve got answers,” Brady told reporters as the quarterback began his press conference.

The 49ers handed Brady one of his worst losses of his NFL career, the last one being the 38-3 smacking the New Orleans Saints handed the Bucs in 2020 — during Brady’s first Super Bowl season in Tampa Bay. Before heading to Levi’s Stadium, Brady was 3-1 overall all-time against his childhood team with the most one-sided contest being the 21-7 win over the Niners in 2005 in Foxboro.

This 49ers team, however, got Brady to say the word “a**” three times.

“Look, that’s the NFL, you play a really tough game,” Brady explained. “You play a tough team on the road. They’re physical, they’re tough. They kicked our a**. That’s the reality of this sport.

“Every time you take the field you have the opportunity to get your a** kicked or to kick a**,” Brady continued. “Obviously, we were on the wrong end of it today, but you got to put the work in and you gotta dig deep and keep fighting.”

Play

Tom Brady on Week 14 Loss to San Francisco 49ers, QB Brock Purdy | Postgame Press Conference Quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Sunday following the Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.buccaneers Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on Facebook:… 2022-12-12T02:39:50Z

Brady wasn’t through unleashing profanities. Speaking with NFL columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle Mike Silver, Brady then resorted to the “F” word.

“Some things I don’t give a f*** about, at this point,” Brady said, half-smiling, per Silver’s report. “F*** that. I’m going home.”

Brady was asked how he felt his fans handled the loss.

“I’m sure they left, is what they did,” Brady said. “I don’t want them out there in this s***. It was horrible. We sucked.”

Tom Brady is visibly upset as he heads into the locker room for halftime pic.twitter.com/U2ZnpsbkQG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 11, 2022

49ers Hit Rare Accomplishment Versus Brady

Sunday’s 28-point victory came with top pass rusher Nick Bosa nursing a hamstring injury before the game and the 49ers briefly losing Kevin Givens with a knee ailment. The team was also already without interior defenders Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) and Javon Kinlaw (knee).

And yet, the 49ers delivered this accolade facing the legendary quarterback: They handed him his worst QB rating in a game this season at 63.7.

But here’s what’s most telling about the kind of performance the 49ers put out: They frustrated Brady without his offensive line surrendering a single sack, a rare accomplishment for the league’s best defense. The Bucs were on a five-game winning streak when it came to games without allowing a sack of Brady. According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers got 14 pressures of Brady with five QB hits. Brady was also hurried nine times by 49ers rushers. On both Brady interceptions, the 49ers never blitzed but brought four rushers to get into his face including on the Tashaun Gipson pick.

This defense stays winnin' Tashaun Gipson with the INT! 📺 #TBvsSF on FOX

📱 NFL+ // https://t.co/d2FDeaE8pp pic.twitter.com/JPhWms3yi6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2022

The second pick witnessed IDL Kerry Hyder break through the line of scrimmage and forced the errant throw to Dre Greenlaw:

And the game marked the first time this season the 49ers didn’t produce a sack — and still delivered their second 28-point romp of an opponent this season.