49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel Trade Sought by AFC Contender, per Insider

The rumors have been bubbling going back to the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs last month. As the math showed it would be difficult to keep the team’s stars together under the NFL’s salary cap, and with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk in need of a contract extension, the 49ers might have to trade someone away. Aiyuk would be simpler to deal, but another 49ers trade possibility was raised: versatile star Deebo Samuel.

It has been purely speculation at this point, but this week, apparently, the Ravens tried to move it into the realm of reality when they contacted the 49ers to attempt to make a Samuel trade. That comes from Washington Post reporter Jason LaCanfora, who also has a radio show in Baltimore and reported the inkling of a proposed deal. (H/T David Bonilla of 49ersWeb Zone).

Here’s what 105.7 wrote, which was reposted by La Canfora: “With @Ravens creating cap room, some of it could be earmarked for a WR. We heard they reached out to SF about Deebo availability (that’s a no, at least for now) and are watching Chargers WR situation closely (1 getting cut or traded). They obviously need edge help also.”

49ers Deebo Samuel Trade Speculation Gaining Traction

It’s not the first bit of speculation that La Canfora has put out when it comes to what will happen next in San Francisco. Last week, he spoke to an anonymous general manager who suggested that should the 49ers be in a position where they must choose between Samuel and Aiyuk, they will trade Samuel.

“The San Francisco 49ers are working to extend wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and if and when they do, ‘I think they’ll trade Deebo [Samuel],’ one of the GMs said,” La Canfora wrote in the Post.

Samuel is one of Kyle Shanahan’s favorite weapons and is the one weapon who truly makes the 49ers offense unique. They don’t want to lose him. But if it comes down to Samuel or Aiyuk, the fact that Aiyuk is two years younger and a better deep-ball threat swings things in his favor.

Last season showed Samuel’s value, though. He was injured in Week 6 and missed Weeks 7 and 8, and that marked the season low point for the 49ers—three straight losses, to mediocre teams Cleveland, Minnesota and Cincinnati.

For the year, Samuel had 60 catches, 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed 37 times for 225 yards and five more touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk Market Value: $94 Million

But Samuel is in the second year of a three-year, $71 million contract and has already restructured the deal to have a very large dead cap number ($42.7 million this season) on the books. Spotrac has Aiyuk’s market value at $24 million per year and projects a contract extension to run four years and $94 million.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards in 2023, both of which were career highs for him. He was seventh in the NFL in receiving yardage and third in the league with 28 catches of 20 yards or more.

With a grade of 91.5, he was the No. 2 graded receiver at Pro Football Focus this season and is arguably the top deep threat in the league.