49ers’ Potential Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Gets Surprise Update from NFL Insider

Since the end of the season, the expectation for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was that he would be traded.

Besides reports from NFL Media insiders like Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo gave an emotional “farewell” message to 49ers fans and local media on February 1, which seemed to confirm his upcoming departure.

But much of the news cycle surrounding Jimmy G has been external speculation, and most of that has catered to the idea that Garoppolo is leaving. In a surprising turn of events, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is now saying it’s not guaranteed that the 30-year-old quarterback leaves.

Speaking with Ari Meirov, Schefter explains that the 49ers have options when it comes to rookie Trey Lance and Garoppolo.

“OK, so let’s say they get a two, four, and a six (not necessarily all in this year’s draft),” Schefter continued. “Now, you’re San Francisco. Now you can say, ‘Jimmy Garoppolo is unquestionably one of the most popular and respected players in our locker room. Players love playing with him. We have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number. And if we play with him this year, and we lose him after this year, we’re going to get a third-round comp pick back in return… So, are you better, then, playing the season with Jimmy while getting Trey the training that he still needs? Or are you better trading him for—let’s just call it a two, four, and a six? What’s the better alternative?”

Essentially, if the 49ers don’t get a third-round pick or better for Garoppolo, they’re actually getting less value than if they kept him around.

Lance Not Ready, Garoppolo Can Stick Around

Now, Schefter’s point about less value only works depending on two things. For one, the Niners’ cap space situation. They’ve only got $2.95 million per Spotrac, and keeping Garoppolo means $25.5 million committed his way. Getting Jimmy G off the books would go a long way to getting contracts done for other stars.

The other is if Lance is ready to be the No. 1 QB in 2022. Schefter thinks that Lance isn’t ready to be a starter, which means that keeping Garoppolo and then getting the third-round compensatory pick makes sense.

“I’m just telling you that Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realized,” Schefter said. “Trey Lance is greener than people realized. Trey Lance is going to need more work than people realized. And they have a roster that can win now… I’m just giving you the other side, that I don’t think it’s a lock [Garoppolo] is going to be traded. He very well might, but it’s not a lock.”

Schefter’s point about having a complete roster is a variable that many don’t consider. While it doesn’t seem like general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are on the hot seat, the team is set up in “win now” mode.

49ers ‘Selling the Farm’ for Lance, Per Ex-Cowboy

One former NFL star that added their two cents to the situation is former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick. The longtime NFL veteran joined in on the chatter when he was asked what San Francisco should do this offseason.

“They have no choice,” Scandrick told NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “They sold the farm to get him… I expect him to be well-coached. I expect him to ride their run game and bring him along and let him make plays. You’ll see some more outside the pocket than you see with Jimmy G. I think Jimmy G was like a statue to me. He didn’t have a lot of movement.”

The 49ers will need to adapt to Lance’s athleticism, as its one of his strongest attributes at this point in his career. From Scandrick’s point of view, the 49ers have invested too much to not go with Lance in 2022.

However, Schefter makes valid points, and if anyone is in-the-know, it’s the ESPN insider.