49ers Trade Proposal Brings Patriots QB Mac Jones to San Francisco

As the San Francisco 49ers continue the race for the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed, the team is being predicted to make a surprising move at QB. Brock Purdy is the franchise quarterback as things stand, but the Niners are projected to add Mac Jones into the fold.

It’s safe to say the New England Patriots QB has had a rough 2023. Jones was benched after several poor performances as the Patriots’ season fell apart. But Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti thinks he’ll get a change of scenery with the 49ers in 2024.

“While the MVP conversation has quickly cooled, Brock Purdy will remain one of the best values in the NFL next year, set to earn a league minimum $985,000,” Ginnitti prefaces. “His contract cannot be extended until after the 2024 campaign. Both Sam Darnold & Brandon Allen are on expiring contracts right now… The Niners acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots in exchange for a 2024 7th-round pick swap.”

San Francisco fans have seen head coach Kyle Shanahan make magic with average QBs before. There may still be QBs with better stock at the current juncture. But Jones has also shown flashes of solid QB play.

Jones’ Resume with Patriots

After being taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Jones quickly impressed as a rookie. According to Pro Football Reference, he completed 67.6% of his passes for 3801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

That earned him a Pro Bowl nod and 2nd place in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. The Patriots made the playoffs and looked to have found their new franchise QB. But Jones began regressing in 2022, and that has continued into 2023.

In 14 games in 2022, Jones threw for 2997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Accordingly, the Patriots put up a losing record and failed to replicate or better their 2021 campaign.

That led into Jones’ nightmare campaign this year. In 11 starts, Jones averaged less than 200 passing yards per game and threw 10 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Jones was benched after the Patriots 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on November 26, and has not seen the field since.

49ers’ Brock Purdy Speaks on 4-Interception Performance

Sometimes, a QB might think there is a need for drastic change after a four-interception performance. Not Purdy.

As Heavy’s Matthew Davis covered, the second-year passer had his worst NFL performance so far in the 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s not going to throw out his process.

“My process, my routine and everything is going to be the same, like I’ve done all year,” Purdy said to media members on December 28. “It just comes down to the moment, getting behind the center, going through my reads in the moment, in the heat of battle, being smart with the ball, doing what we’re trying to do on offense and what the coaches are asking of me.”

It makes sense. Considering how successful Purdy and the 49ers have been, one bad night shouldn’t cause panic. However, the fact that the poor showing came against one of the NFL’s Super Bowl contenders should still prompt some concern over Purdy’s ability against better NFL defenses.