49ers’ Trent Williams Gives Strong Reaction to Deebo Samuel’s Own Criticism

Deebo Samuel gave a strong evaluation of his 2022 season and ended up criticizing his own performance, even admitted he wasn’t in top condition for last year.

One San Francisco 49ers All-Pro reacted to the critique — with Trent Williams refusing to believe his 2021 Pro Bowl teammate had an off year.

“I thought he was Deebo,” Williams said to the Bay Area media on Thursday, June 8. “Everybody’s their own worst critic. I know he’s hard on himself, but I thought he was a playmaker for us.”

Is Williams Noticing a Changed Samuel?

The 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle is entering his fourth season as Samuel’s teammate on the 49ers.

One year ago, Samuel was in the midst of a contract dispute with the Niners and momentarily had requested a trade from the team. He eventually showed up to the team’s minicamp and then signed a $71.5 million deal. Samuel admitted with the Bay Area media Wednesday that his focus on his contract situation ultimately helped lead into a down year for him by his critique.

This time, what has the “silverback” seen from the “wide back” in Santa Clara?

“He’s been grinding,” Williams said. “He’s definitely been grinding, which I think with all great players, I think every offseason, even if it’s one percent you figure out how to do things a little bit better, whether it’s starting faster, starting later, figuring out ways to get your body healthy as opposed to just lifting weights. Everybody has their own recipe. So I just looked at it as another part of his maturation.”

Williams Additionally Set to be Joined by new Starter on the Offensive Line

Furthermore involving Williams, he’s having to adjust to life without Mike McGlinchey as the opposite tackle to him.

McGlinchey became one of the more significant losses on the 49ers during the 2023 offseason, as the Denver Broncos swooped him up on an $87.5 million deal in March.

Now, filling the right tackle spot McGlinchey bequeaths has become a high priority for the 49ers heading into training camp. However, the belief is that the Niners have their guy in place already in longtime reserve Colton McKivitz.

Williams is one who believes the 49ers don’t need to look any further than McKivitz and that the 26-year-old has earned a spot on the first team.

“I think it’s well deserved. It’s been a long time coming,” Williams said of his tackle teammate.

Williams has even witnessed McKivitz bounce back from his down moments of when he didn’t make the 53-man roster.

“I remember having conversations with him when he didn’t make the roster, and he had to go to the practice squad for a couple of weeks and how bummed out he was,” Williams said. “He was playing great, but you know, it’s a numbers game more than anything. And just to see him continue to grind, not to be discouraged, continue to let his talent show, play with confidence, he earned it. He’s here for a reason, and he got that spot for a reason.”

Williams concluded with, “He earned it. I’m proud of him.”