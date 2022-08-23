All-Pro Trent Williams Raves About 49ers Rookie: ‘Strong as an Ox’

For all the buzz Trent Williams gets for his pulverizing strength on the San Francisco 49ers, he’s not the only talk of the S.F. front five.

In fact, it’s a rookie who never had his name called on NFL Draft day in April 2022 who has become an ascender on the 49ers‘ roster, plus among the toasts of 49ers Twitter and the 49ers Faithful.

And Williams had some of the best descriptions for this newcomer.

‘Strong as an Ox’

Williams raved about the progression of rookie Jason Poe — speaking vibrantly about his development to the Bay Area media on Tuesday, August 23.

The All-Pro Williams, though, doesn’t view the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) product Poe as a wide-eyed rookie adjusting to the NFL rigors. He views him as someone who is already used to the 49ers’ atmosphere. He even used two animals to describe his game.

“He always looked like he belonged,” Williams told reporters. “The confidence he plays with with his attributes — the low center of gravity, his natural leverage, and he’s strong as an ox and he’s quick as a cat. So having those attributes to me, I would assume he knows he belongs.”

Williams was perplexed with how big Poe really is. The rookie out of Mercer stands at 6-foot-1, 300-pounds. Yet, Williams has seen how Poe uses that size to his own advantage.

“He could be 6-3, who knows,” Williams said. “He could be 5-11, we don’t know. But that naturally gives him leverage.”

Williams added how Poe’s rare foot speed for a 300-pounder is “not common” for interior offensive linemen.

“But he’s explosive. He’s a very quick guy. Even if you get him, he always has a chance to recover, which is not common coming from an offensive guard position,” Williams said. “Usually those guys don’t have a lot of room to recover when they do have a chance to recover. But you just never really see that type of athleticism coming from the guard position. And I think that’s why he’s been successful.”

Poe’s Quickness on Display

Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners, who’s a former offensive lineman, has also noticed the quickness of Poe from the Saturday, August 20 preseason road win over Minnesota. Graham caught how quick Poe is able to recover when he appears to be out of position against a defensive tackle.

49ers OG Jason Poe is so quick footed that he can be out of position & just as quickly get back to where he needs to be DT is on an outside-shade, Poe takes an aggressive step to his left but DT shoots A-gap & shows great ability to recover, shoot hands & drive DT into the wash pic.twitter.com/bOmG0efIoa — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 23, 2022

But Graham caught another clip that would excite fans of trench play: Poe is seen not only sprinting to his right on a pull block, but destroys defensive end Janarius Robinson — who stands at 6-foot-5, 258-pounds and played Power 5 football at Florida State.

It's really hard not to get excited about 49ers UDFA Jason Poe This play exemplifies his natural ability as a puller by obliterating the DE who was 100% was expecting the contact and Poe still put him on his back 6'5" vs 6'1" pic.twitter.com/vmwdUiDAfk — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 23, 2022

While Poe has created excitement along the 49ers’ line of scrimmage, Williams wants to remind fans that his new teammate still has work to do.

“There’s still a long way to go,” Williams said. “It’s just the first training camp. There’s so much he hasn’t seen yet. But he is definitely ahead of the curve, definitely playing a lot better than anybody could imagine being where he came from and the type of football he played last year. For him to be blocking Javon Kinlaw and guys like that, coming from Mercer — and I don’t know his university or whatever it is, but coming from Mercer — I’m pretty sure he didn’t see too many guys who looked like 99 (Kinlaw) or 91 (Arik Armstead). So the fact he even comes out here and he’s able to put his best foot forward every day and continue to get better, I think that says a lot about him.”

Yes, Mercer is nothing like Florida State’s conference the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference). It’s also not the SEC (Southeastern Conference) or anything like what Williams saw during his University of Oklahoma days. But, Williams is convinced Poe has his best days ahead of him in S.F.

“I definitely see it in his athleticism, his strength,” Williams said. “I’ve seen it this offseason. I’ve seen his work ethic. He has what they call that dog in him — that stuff you can’t teach. I think if he continues to stay on the track he’s on, I think he’s going to be a good player in this league for a long time and a good player for this franchise.”