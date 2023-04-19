Trey Lance’s 2023 Odds Include 2 QB Needy Teams in the South

Not even in his third NFL season, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers is facing a different type of odds — one that involves where he’ll play in 2023.

First reported by Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, April 19, the franchise has received calls involving trade inquiries for the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The insider Rapoport clarified that the 49ers were not the ones starting the conversations, but have fielded calls from teams asking for Lance.

Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. pic.twitter.com/ddOZjZq5Xn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

Lance’s future has become a debated topic of discussion following the emergence of last season’s rookie Brock Purdy, who took the 49ers to the NFC title game. The 49ers additionally added former No. 3 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft Sam Darnold in free agency.

Now, BetCalifornia.com has revealed what Lance’s odds are in where he’ll land in 2023. Long story short, there are three teams facing the highest odds…one the 49ers and the other two the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

Which One Has the Highest Odds?

Fans of the 49ers who want to see Lance stay in the Bay can breathe some relief in looking at the odds: Bet California has S.F. still with the best chances of having Lance at 18.2% (+450 odds).

“As much as we like to have fun with these odds, let’s start by cautioning that the 49ers are still the favorite to have Lance come the start of the regular season,” Thomas Leary of Bet California wrote. “Why? Well, following Purdy’s injury late in the playoffs, it’s unclear if he will be ready to go in Week 1. Newly signed free agent Sam Darnold does have some talent and brings some experience to a young quarterback room, but Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick himself, has been anything but durable in his career.”

Leary adds: “Don’t be shocked if Lance is still a 49er come August.”

That doesn’t officially mean, though, that the 49ers have breathing room in their odds of having Lance.

Why Titans & Falcons are Mentioned

Right behind the 49ers in these odds are the Titans an Falcons and they’re not far behind.

Both the AFC South and NFC South franchise are tied with a 16.7% chance to have Lance on their 2023 roster (+500).

“In Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill revamped his career under coach Mike Vrabel, but that success story might be coming to an end,” Leary said. “After three solid seasons alongside running back Derrick Henry, Tannehill endured a rocky and injury-filled 2022 campaign. To make matters worse, rookie Malik Willis didn’t look ready to take the reins, either. A fresh start for Lance alongside Henry and a hard-driving coach in Vrabel could make sense, and several teams would still be interested in acquiring Tannehill as well.”

What about Atlanta? It was one year ago the Falcons drafted a QB in the second round.

“Down in Atlanta, third-year coach Arthur Smith has been deliberate about anointing his quarterback of the future after moving on from cornerstone Matt Ryan. Second-year man Desmond Ridder is highly regarded in the Falcons building and did show some flashes last season. But Ridder simply doesn’t have the upside of a player like Lance, who despite limited playing time in both college and his early pro career intrigues offensive minds in a way Ridder does not,” Leary said. “Should the Falcons fail to add the sure-to-be expensive Lamar Jackson, a trade for Lance would be in play.”

With the NFL Draft still a week away, Lance suddenly faces a future that may not involve the 49ers next season.