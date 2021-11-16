Twitter Reacts to 49ers DB Jimmie Ward’s Breakout Night

Jimmie Ward of the San Francisco 49ers hadn’t touched a football in a live NFL game in 1,800 days.

He also entered the Monday Night Football contest against the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams having questioned three things involving the bitter NFC West rival: Why does Sean McVay keep throwing it his way? Why Matthew Stafford couldn’t get it done with his former team? And finally, how is it the Rams keep getting everyone?

Well, the veteran free safety set the tone in the upset of the Rams 31-10…and had Twitter abuzz.

Ward Ends Long Personal Streak

To reiterate: Ward hasn’t intercepted a pass in nearly five years according to Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee.

That's Jimmie Ward's first interception since Dec. 11, 2016. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) November 16, 2021

And according to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Ward’s last interception came before John Lynch took over the general manager duties.

Jimmie Ward has his first INT since 2016, when Trent Baalke was 49ers’ GM — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 16, 2021

Ward additionally was battling a quad injury before the MNF game, but Lombardi reported he was good to go.

Jimmie Ward will indeed play for the 49ers against the Rams tonight, and trade acquisition Charles Omenihu will make his debut for the team. The defense will have two key pieces that didn’t suit up last week — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 15, 2021

But in one quarter, Ward emerged as the surprise go-to receiver for Stafford on the night he had a new weapon named Odell Beckham Jr.

Entering tonight, Jimmie Ward hadn’t intercepted a pass since 2016, before the Shanahan era. In two Rams possessions, Ward has 2 INTs of Matthew Stafford — including a pick-6. That matches Ward’s career total entering this game — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 16, 2021

Here’s how Ward snatched the ball and the soul of the Rams.

Breakdown of Ward Picks

In typical McVay and Rams fashion, L.A. attacked deep. This time, they clearly wanted to get Beckham Jr. involved to ignite their sidelines and offense.

Except Ward — playing the single high safety — takes advantage of Stafford’s overthrown ball.

From there, the 49ers put together an astonishing 18-play, 93-yard drive capped off by George Kittle’s 8-yard touchdown. Ward, however, wasn’t through with connecting with Stafford.

The Rams attempted a tight end screen to Tyler Higbee with Cooper Kupp assigned to Ward as a lead blocker. Ward, however, fights through Kupp’s hands and takes the ball away from Higbee’s botched attempt…turning the bobbled pass into six points.

“That’s exactly what we need for the defense,” Ward told Steve Wyche of the NFL Network after the dominating win. “When the offense goes out there and make plays and when they don’t make plays, we’ve got to feed off each other. I think that’s what we did today. We played together as a whole.”

The @49ers defense allowed just one touchdown in their 31-10 victory over the Rams. San Francisco DB Jimmie Ward’s Pick 6 ignited his team’s overwhelming showing and he shared some thoughts postgame. pic.twitter.com/A1YtFCsj2i — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 16, 2021

The 49ers’ Twitter account rewarded Ward with this gif:

¡¡Pick 6 Jimmie Ward!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/yAEDQChXow — San Francisco 49ers (@49ersESP) November 16, 2021

Twitter Showers Ward With Praise

Cameron Salerno of The Sacramento Bee, who sat in the press box at Levi’s, summed up the MNF game in four words:

The Jimmie Ward game — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) November 16, 2021

Kristen Moran of Nevada Sports Net, who once cheered with the 49ers’ Gold Rush Cheerleaders, shared her excitement on Twitter.

Jimmie freaking Ward! Wow — Kirsten Moran (@kirstenlizmoran) November 16, 2021

One ex-teammate of Ward was watching him go off on the Rams. And it’s a cornerback he played with on the ‘Niners:

Jimmie!!!!! Eat!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 16, 2021

Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, who covers the Rams for the newspaper, told his Twitter followers that Ward joined one other 49ers defender in the pick six category.

Fred Warner… Jimmie Ward… 49ers know how to pick six against the Rams. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 16, 2021

ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner clearly saw no issues with Ward’s quad on the night.

#49ers FS Jimmie Ward waited 1800 days between interceptions. He only waits about 11 minutes between his first two picks of this year. This one, he goes to the house. The quad appears to be just fine. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 16, 2021

Eric Branch of the S.F. Chronicle tweeted this significance of Ward’s two-interception night:

Jimmie Ward, who had two interceptions in his first 85 career games, has two interceptions in the first 14 minutes and 11 seconds. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 16, 2021

The football Twitter account of Ward’s alma mater Northern Illinois took to the social media site to rave about the former Husky’s huge night.

NOT☝🏽 but 2️⃣PICKS for our very own HUSKIE Jimmie Ward!! And this one he TAKES FOR SIX 🙌🏽#NIU2NFL #TheHardWay https://t.co/3DdRuRJFxx — NIU Football (@NIU_Football) November 16, 2021

Finally, in a 30-second postgame clip from NBC Sports Bay Area, Ward told ex-49er Donte Whitner that he gave a shout out to his defensive line and linebackers for disrupting Stafford and the air attack. Ward says he’s using a 24-hour rule for his takeaways.

“I don’t care if it was Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday, but if I get a pick, I’m happy and celebrating for 24 hours,” Ward said. “It’s a 24 hour rule.”