49ers Insider Writes Down 2 Rivals Likely to Garner Interest From S.F.

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers couldn’t help but roast the rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, March 12 after the latter traded away their All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey — with many ridiculing the move to send the perennial Pro Bowler to the Miami Dolphins.

But the 49ers could be adding further insult to the Rams according to one insider’s prediction.

With this being free agency week and the signing period officially beginning on Wednesday, March 15, insider and columnist for NBC Sports Bay Area Matt Maiocco said on Monday, March 13 that two Rams “are likely to be of interest to the 49ers:” Placekicker Matt Gay and nose tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

Pro Bowler Would Fill Needed Area

Between the two, it’s Gay who’s likely to be of high importance as a potential roster addition — especially for teams like the 49ers needing an option to give them one or three points each game.

And with Robbie Gould on his way out, the Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 56 champion Gay could most definitely come into play for a 49ers special teams unit needing a placekicker.

Gay is entering his fifth NFL season and is in a position where he’ll suit up for his third NFL franchise with him being an unrestricted free agent. The kicker’s value was set for $2,450,000. Spotrac is predicting his next contract to give him a higher financial elevation: $5.1 million annually and a deal that’s good for four years and $20.505 million.

Gould, meanwhile, said via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on March 4 that he plans to test the free agency market after six seasons with the 49ers. David Lombardi added more context to the Gould decision, as the 49ers insider brought up Gould’s likely 2023 value and what S.F. saw during the week of March 1 in Indianapolis as reasons to allow Gould to test the market.

“There were concerns that Robbie Gould’s price would be too high and it appears those were founded. This also means 49ers probably liked what they saw from rookie kickers at combine,” Lombardi shared.

Should the 49ers add Gay, they’ll be adding one of the more accurate kickers around who has delivered back-to-back seasons of hitting more than 93% of his field goal attempts. He’s also in the 96% or higher range the last two seasons off his extra point attempts per Pro Football Reference. In long distance attempts, Gay established himself as one of the best from 50 yards out — hitting four of five attempts from that range in ’21 then seven of nine last season. Gay is also much younger as he’ll turn 29 on Wednesday.

Nose Tackle Would Bring Needed Element Following NFC Title Game Loss

As loaded the 49ers were on defense, their run defense struggled in the NFC title game in Philadelphia — surrendering 148 yards to the Eagles and allowing an astonishing four rushing touchdowns.

While the Niners have often gone with the theme of getting undersized defenders who can rush the passer, they could be persuaded to see who can stop the run on the free agent market. And that’s where Robinson comes in.

The Super Bowl 56 winner emerged as an impactful gap controller for a Rams defense that saw him team with Von Miller, Bobby Wagner and line up next to Aaron Donald the last two seasons. Robinson collected 109 total tackles and 55 solo stops during the regular season his last two campaigns inside the “Rams House.” He also produced two sacks and four tackles for a loss. Plays like this can come in handy if the 49ers need a goal line of short yardage option to stop the run:

#StopTheRun – A'Shawn Robinson (@AshawnRobinson) taking on the combo block, throws a blocker off him & makes the tackle. No dance partners in the trenches! #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/nS6m1sAfgn — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 11, 2022

And with Donald next to him, Robinson took advantage:

Doing the Rams today and Aaron Donald wiping out the entire Ravens OL so A'Shawn Robinson can get a sack is still fun to recall. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/ZswLH3H1fP — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) September 23, 2022

While he would be a larger option compared to the other defensive tackles in the room, the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder could create more open lanes for Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Drake Jackson plus Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga on blitzes if brought over.

But with signings on the horizon and these two in the UFA category, Maiocco is among those predicting the 49ers will look into them — and have the chance to pile on the Rams some more.