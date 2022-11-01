Journeyman ‘Might’ve Passed’ Ex-$9 Million DL on 49ers Roster: Insider

One change was already made for the San Francisco 49ers on NFL trade deadline day: Jeff Wilson going from leading rusher on S.F. to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, November 1.

But that wasn’t the only swift change involving the 49ers’ 2022 roster.

DL Room Underwent Change

Per the league’s transaction wire, the 49ers were active outside of trades in performing releases and and adding to the practice squad.

But among the changes the Niners made? It involved one of their strongest position groups in the defensive line. And this change involved a journeyman defender who may have finally found his permanent home.

T.Y. McGill, who has lined up for 10 different NFL franchises since 2015, was kept on the 49ers roster on trade deadline day. But the man who was released? Akeem Spence, a former $9 million defender and past defensive lineman for 49ers DL coach Kris Kocurek while with the Detroit Lions.

Per 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, the reason why Spence had his run end likely has to do with McGill passing him up.

The 49ers have… -Released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad (they had used up all three of his gameday activations) -Released DT Akeem Spence (T.Y. McGill might've passed him on depth chart) -Re-signed WR Willie Snead IV to the practice squad, as expected — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 1, 2022

McGill — who was recently with the Minnesota Vikings and even snatched 1.5 sacks in the 2022 preseason game against the 49ers — actually took lesser snaps than Spence in the 31-14 romp of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 30. The 6-foot-1, 306-pound Spence was given 11 defensive snaps at the right defensive tackle spot according to Pro Football Focus, including eight plays in a pass rush sequence. McGill was given seven plays on the opposite DT spot — five requiring rushing the passer. Both were involved in a defensive line rotation that was missing injured interior defenders Arik Armstead (foot and ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee).

What Presence of McGill Means Now

With Spence released and McGill elevated, this now gives the 49ers this type of lineman: Their D.J. Jones-type moving forward.

Jones was considered a significant free agency loss for S.F. during the 2022 offseason period after signing with the Denver Broncos. Jones was lauded for his snap explosion and ability to clog running lanes at the point of attack. His frame at 6-foot, 304-pounds made him prime for a three-technique role on the 49ers — which be became dominant at doing.

Adam H. Beasley of the Pro Football Network thought highly of Jones before free agency back on February 25, 2022. He called him “a glue and effort guy every front seven needs” and added “there are very few people alive with more strength at the point of attack. He would improve any run defense he joins” in his article.

Even while rotating with Hassan Ridgeway and Kinlaw once he’s cleared to play, McGill’s frame can finally give them a defender most identical to Jones. It’s not just because of McGill’s frame either, but because of plays like this he made in the trenches while with the Philadelphia Eagles:

He proved to be a high-effort guy in Minnesota, which once gave the notion that the man who has played in every NFL division except the AFC East in his career was going to stick with the Vikings. His former head coach Kevin O’Connell once said “I think he’s had a really good camp. He’s flashed in both games now.”

Vikings DT T.Y. McGill (#79) has had quite the journeyman's NFL career. But if he keeps doing stuff like this, he may have found a home in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/JcQZQ1vmcY — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 25, 2022

Depending on the further health of Kinlaw and with Spence back on the free agent market, McGill has improved his chances of building off his seven snaps from his regular season debut against the Rams game moving forward.