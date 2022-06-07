Is QB Trey Lance Similar to Patrick Mahomes? 49ers’ Charvarius Ward Weighs In

One of the San Francisco 49ers’ newest acquisitions, veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward, offered up some high praise to quarterback Trey Lance – in the form of comparing him to his former quarterback.

During the 49ers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 7, the media had the opportunity to speak with a few of the players including Lance, Ward, and left tackle Trent Williams. While most of the questions from reporters centered around wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Ward hit Lance with a particular compliment.

“Great Quarterbacks”

The veteran CB was asked about this thoughts on 22-year old Lance and his future place with the team come next season.

“He’s QB1, so he’s the face of the franchise,” Ward said. “He’s going to show the world this season, I think.”

Ward signed a three-year deal with the ‘Niners in March after playing with the Kansas City Chiefs for four years and with that much experience playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it was only natural that he was asked if there were any similarities between Lance and the former Super Bowl MVP.

“Patrick? Both of them are going to be great quarterbacks,” Ward said. “They’re light-skinned quarterbacks. That’s the similarities”

Lance wasn’t the only one to receive praise from Ward – wide receiver Jauan Jennings apparently managed to turn his head during practice.

“Jauan kind of surprised me a little bit,” Ward said. “He’s got a lot more talent than I thought he had. He’s a great route-runner. And we all know Aiyuk, he can be receiver No. 1 once he puts his mind [to it], and puts everything together. He’s going to be a great receiver in this league even though we got Deebo Samuel. Once he comes back, and George Kittle, once all those guys come back, the offense, they going to do their thing, I’m pretty sure.”

Ward didn’t hold back when asked to elaborate on what struck him about the young receiver.

“He’s a great route-runner,” Ward said. “He knows how to work his leverage. He does what the coaches tell him to do. He’s just a gamer. Once he puts on the helmet and straps those shoes on, he’s a good player.”

Ward was held out of practice as a precaution.

During the 2021 season, Ward started in 12 out of the 13 games he appeared in and finished with 67 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions, 49ers.com reported. He also finished with 16 tackles and three passes defensed during the Chiefs three postseason games.

All Eyes on Deebo

While the media was able to get availability with Ward and others, everyone on social media seemed to hyped up on Samuel showing up to the practice field in a fitting fashion. As many know, Samuel demanded a trade from the Bay Area prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. So, naturally, everyone was paying close attention to every move he made.

Deebo Samuel is officially back on the 49ers practice field pic.twitter.com/HMx2ivG1fM — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 7, 2022

“Deebo Samuel is officially back on the 49ers practice field,” 49ers insider David Lombardi tweeted, along with a video of the wide receiver.

Samuel participated in some team activities, but it was noticed that he wasn’t in uniform or donning his helmet, according to The Athletic.