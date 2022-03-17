49ers Newest $42 Million Defender Already has New Weapon to Counter

The renewed San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams rivalry has spilled over to March, as both have become aggressive early spenders during the free agency period.

And now, based off of the actions of the latter NFC West team on Thursday, March 17 that bolstered an already potent aerial attack, you could be looking at the newest individual rivalry worth watching among the two best teams from the conference this past season.

It’s time to get used to a battle between two players worth up to $42 million and $46.5 million by their new teams, plus a future battle between the most prized free agent acquisitions on the 49ers and Rams.

Ward vs. Robinson

Charvarius Ward versus Allen Robinson has the makings of the next best individual duel on the field — and can spark the interest for anyone who loves a great cornerback versus wide receiver battle.

The 49ers’ newest $42 million cornerback Ward signed with the franchise on Tuesday evening to spark the secondary — a defensive backfield that in their last game witnessed Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham combine for 20 catches for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns (both from Kupp).

First look at the newest member of the #49ers, Charvarius Ward, in red and gold 🔥🔥🔥 📷: thexniners IG pic.twitter.com/5lPcTmisHp — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 15, 2022

There are those who cover and follow the 49ers who are lauding the addition of the former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, who once won the Super Bowl over his newest team back in February 2020.

For one: Ward is coming to the Bay Area to bolster the man coverage schemes defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans plans to throw on the field.

Last season Charvarius Ward allowed 18 catches on 46 targets in man coverage, which was 2nd best in the NFL. 🤯 #49ers pic.twitter.com/0k5NSlbomE — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) March 15, 2022

Ward also surrendered the fourth lowest reception rate among cornerbacks.

A lot of interesting numbers with Charvarius Ward – Allowed a reception rate of 51%: 4th lowest among NFL corners – 18 receptions on 46 targets: 2nd in NFL – Him & Emmanuel Moseley gave up 4 TD on 131 targets. Ward, Moseley and Ambry Thomas is a solid secondary@ChatSports pic.twitter.com/Ko9nF17xMd — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 15, 2022

David Lombardi, 49ers insider from The Athletic, said the move to add Ward “hits the sweet spot” of what the 49ers were aiming to do all along at the cornerback position: Get a veteran to pair with Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas.





Analyzing how the 49ers will use Charvarius Ward, their new No. 1 cornerback Former Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward is joining the 49ers. Here are details. 2022-03-15T05:38:50Z

Lombardi adds in his video “the 49ers are increasingly moving away from cover three. Cover three is dying across the league. It’s not just ‘zone, zone, zone’ all the time. Even when it was, the 49ers needed that stalwart on the back end because rush and coverage worked together.”

Another strength the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder brings to the ‘Niners? He’s first in the league at defending tight window throws.

#49ers new CB Charvarius Ward is a dawg in coverage 👀 pic.twitter.com/lAwQa9yi7X — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners_) March 15, 2022

And that’s where we bring the new Rams receiver into the picture.

Robinson’s Strengths & How Ward Comes in

Robinson will add more height and physicality to a high-powered attack. His past Pro Bowl credentials with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his three career 1,000-yard seasons with both the Jags and Chicago Bears are proof of his field dynamics.

But noted by Next Gen Stats, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound target is a top three performer when it comes to making the contested grabs.

The Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year deal (via @TomPelissero). Robinson has excelled in contested catch situations, ranking 3rd in tight window receptions (51) since 2018. » Tight Window: Less than one yard of separation when the ball arrives pic.twitter.com/eA1Q7OF2ob — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 17, 2022

Yet, when the two men last went toe-to-toe on December 22, 2019, Ward played with patience and denied the six-point attempt from Robinson.

Charvarius Ward alone in the end zone against Allen Robinson? Sure, why not. Watch how he plays the receiver here to know when the ball is coming, then gets his head around. That's something he wasn't doing earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/pLACDdyC5f — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) December 24, 2019

Robinson was bottled to 6 catches for just 53 yards that evening, which was won by Ward’s Chiefs 26-3.

The NFC West is already glutted with star power at receiver — from Kupp, to Arizona’s De’Andre Hopkins and to Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf. Now, depending on the free agent status of Beckham, this is the proposed offensive lineup for the Super Bowl champs:

Rams potential WRs next season: — Cooper Kupp

— Robert Woods

— OBJ

— Allen Robinson

— Van Jefferson Good luck. pic.twitter.com/XGG20RH2UU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 17, 2022

Fortunately for the 49ers, they jumped ahead and snatched their future No. 1 CB option. There’s already 49er fans realizing the importance of nabbing a defender like Ward: To prepare for options like Robinson.