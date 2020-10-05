49ers Pass Rusher Expected to Miss Rest of NFL Season

The injuries keep coming for the San Francisco 49ers and this time from a player that was recently signed as a reinforcement for the team’s defensive line. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the Niners’ loss to the Eagles that Ziggy Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn bicep.

“That’s what it sounded like [season-ending surgery],” Shanahan explained during his post-game press conference. “Everything that I’ve heard in there sounds like that’s gonna happen. So, pretty sure we’ll confirm that tomorrow, but that’s what it sounded like.”

It was only Ansah’s second game with the 49ers after a lengthy negotiation process. Ansah met with the 49ers multiple times without reaching a deal but Nick Bosa’s season-ending injury proved to be the tipping point in signing a contract. After the signing, Shanahan explained that the “urgency” for signing Ansah went up after the recent string of injuries.

“I played against Ziggy a ton,” Shanahan noted, per 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s a hell of a player who can rush the passer and play the run well. Hopefully, we get him in here soon and get him caught up. We were going to try to do it anyways, but the urgency of that has definitely gone up with some of the injuries that we’ve had in the last 24 hours.”

The 49ers Are ‘Optimistic’ Nick Bosa Can Play in 2021

Bosa is set to miss the remainder of the 2020 season, but the 49ers are “optimistic” the pass rusher can return for the 2021 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bosa was scheduled to have surgery last week, and how his knee responds during rehab will determine whether the defensive end will be ready for Week 1 next season.

“San Francisco 49ers standout defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL and cartilage damage in his left knee this week in Los Angeles, sources told ESPN,” Schefter detailed. “The 49ers are optimistic Bosa will return in time for next season, but much still will depend on the surgery and the rehab. There was additional cartilage damage in the knee, but the 49ers hope that won’t hinder Bosa’s comeback.”

George Kittle & Deebo Samuel Returned From Injuries vs. Eagles

The 49ers received some good news as George Kittle and Deebo Samuel both returned from injuries to play against the Eagles. Both players contributed and did not appear to sustain any setbacks during the game. It was not the outcome the 49ers wanted, but Kittle had a stellar game with 15 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. Shanahan noted that Kittle had an “unbelievable game” in his return.

“Just looking at the numbers George had an unbelievable game,” Shanahan said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “Didn’t realize it was like that. He got open a lot and even when he didn’t he didn’t he was able to come down with the catch. That’s something George has worked on for a while, and came through today for us in that way.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram