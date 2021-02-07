Sarah Thomas’ Salary: How Much Money Does a Super Bowl Ref Make?

Not only is Sarah Thomas making NFL history as the first woman to ever officiate a Super Bowl game, she and the rest of her crewmates, which include umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer, are set for a huge pay bump on February 7.

NFL referees are estimated to make $205,000 a year, Fan Duel reported in 2019. If that estimate is correct, that means refs make an average of $12,058 per game during the NFL’s 17-week regular season.

While referees’ salaries come under fire every time fans, players, or coaches believe a call is bogus, according to NFL Football Operations, only 39 % of their calls have been overturned since 1999 and 98.9 % of rulings have been made without instant replay reviews.

NFL’s senior vice president of officiating Alberto Riveron shut down the rumored assumption that refs are overpaid because they only work one day a week during a quarter of the year.

“Officials do not get to a game site on Saturday, have a nice dinner and then wake up and work the game,” said Riveron. “If you don’t prepare 30 to 35 hours a week for those three hours on Sunday, then you cannot do your job effectively and you will not survive in the National Football League.”

Refs also need to stay on top of their game during the off-season. The NFL Football Operations official website states, “Officials go to organized team activities (OTAs), minicamps and training camps, where they officiate practices and call preseason games to get into regular-season form. They prepare for these games as they would for the regular season, and they are evaluated the same way.”

NFL Referees Get a Large Bonus for Officiating the Super Bowl

Not all games are of equal importance, and the same way athletes and coaches get bonuses when they make it to the Super Bowl, the same goes for the officiating staff.

However, unlike players and staff, the NFL has never revealed exactly how much more money refs make on Super Bowl Sunday. In 2001, The Washington Post reported that the officiating crew members received an $11,900 bonus for working the Super Bowl, which according to Money.com, would now equate to an estimated bonus between $30,000 to $50,000.

NFL Declined the Option to Reinstate Full-Time Referees – a Huge Blow to League’s Officiating Staff

The NFL delivered a huge blow a few years ago when they decided NFL referees could only be part-time employees, leaving the league’s officiating staff without the benefits of having a full-time job, ESPN reported in August 2020.

The NFL first got rid of the full-time program in 2017. In the fall of 2019, the NFL Referees Association signed a new deal that provided their 119 employees with salaries that matched those of full-time officials in other professional sports communities.

Money is also automatically deposited into pension plans for NFL officials which will convert into 401(K) programs, Indeed.com reported.

