Super Bowl 2021 Performers: Who Is Performing Tonight?

Tonight airs the 2021 Super Bowl and there is a list of performers taking the field. Who is performing and what can people expect from the performances?

When it comes to performances at the Super Bowl, people most often think of the halftime show. But, halftime isn’t the only performance of the night. Singers will also deliver performances of the Star Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful.

For more information on the performers and what they are singing, read on below.

Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan Will Sing The National Anthem

According to NBC Sports, country artist Eric Church and Grammy-nominated singer Jazmine Sullivan are set to perform The Star-Spangled Banner together on Super Bowl Sunday. People reported that Church had vowed to never publicly sing The National Anthem but the opportunity to sing with Sullivan changed his mind.

In an interview with Apple Music Country’s Today’s Country Radio, Church said, “She may be the best singer. I was floored. I’m a fan … I’ve said this forever: ‘I will never ever sing the national anthem…’ it’s so hard. Except the Super Bowl.”

He continued, “My first response was ‘Mm-mm. I’m a stylist, not a vocalist … And then I heard her and I’m not missing a chance to sing with her. And that was it. Once I heard her voice, I said, ‘Okay, I’m in.'”

Church added that it was producer Adam Blackstone who made the connection with Sullivan for the gig.

H.E.R. Is Performing America the Beautiful

GRAMMY-nominated artists @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will join us in Tampa Bay to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV! GRAMMY-award winning artist @HERMusicx will sing America the Beautiful. Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6pm ET pic.twitter.com/mh1Y8fjgpV — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2021

Musician H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, will deliver a performance of America the Beautiful before the big game. And according to The Sun, H.E.R.’s name is an acronym that stands for Having Everything Revealed.

H.E. R. is a Grammy award winner.

Deaf artist Warren “Wawa” Snipe will be performing both American the Beautiful and The Star Spangled Banner in sign language, as reported by the NY Times. Both performances will take place before kickoff time, according to CBS Sports.

The Weeknd Is the 2021 Headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Last year’s headlining performance for the Super Bowl was a collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. This year, The Weeknd will take the field.

Today has reported that even though the Super Bowl organizers foot the bill for the halftime show, The Weeknd has decided to put in $7 million of his own money to create the performance of his dreams. The Weeknd explained to Billboard, “we’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl.”

According to Yahoo Entertainment, The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby said that The Weeknd paid for some of the production so that he could create the performance he “envisioned”.

Vulture reported that a Pepsi rep has stated that even though more money has been put into the halftime production, it will still be the usual length of a halftime performance. It will be 12-13 minutes long.

