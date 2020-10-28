Sean McDermott Gets Set to Take on Former Quarterback Cam Newton

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spent six years in Carolina as the Panthers defensive coordinator and although he was coaching on the opposite side of the ball, McDermott said he grew very fond of then Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

The current New England Patriots quarterback spent nine years in Carolina and six with McDermott after he was drafted by the Panthers in 2011. In his press conference on Wednesday, McDermott said he’ll never forget how Newton treated him and his family during those years.

“He’s certainly a great player and I think people don’t know who he is off the field and they always wonder,” McDermott said. “Cam and I, our relationship goes back a long time and he is a real joy to be around and a pleasure of a man just in terms of the way he handles himself with all the attention he’s gotten over the years. He was always very respectful and kind to me and my family and I’ll never forget that.”

In 2015, one of McDermott’s final years in Carolina, Cam Newton earned MVP honors and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. They fell to the Denver Broncos, 24-10 and Newton threw for 265 yards and no touchdowns.

Signing With a Division Rival

After being on the same sideline as him for the first six years of his career, McDermott and his coaching staff will now have to game plan for the former NFL MVP. But, before McDermott had to come up with that game plan, he had the opportunity to admire what Newton might be able to accomplish in New England.

The former Auburn Tiger spent most of this summer looking for his next opportunity after being released by the Panthers. He didn’t have many suitors but the Patriots finally came calling and Newton signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million.

When McDermott first saw the signing, he thought that Newton and the Patriots would be a perfect fit.

“I thought it would be a good marriage,” McDermott said. “Cam has been to the promised land in terms of what we can accomplish in this business and in the terms of his level of play. With the coaching staff, they have there I figured it would be a very good marriage.”

Newton has led the Patriots to a record of 2-3 in games that he starts and he’s thrown for 969 yards, two touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

What Do the Bills Need to Prepare for?

After missing two weeks due to the coronavirus, Newton hasn’t been himself in the Patriots backfield. He’s thrown five interceptions in the last two games and hasn’t thrown for over 160 yards. He also hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3.

Earlier this week there was speculation that Cam Newton may not start this week, but Bill Belichick cleared that up fairly quickly by naming Cam Newton the starter for their Week 8 matchup with the Bills.

No matter how Newton has played lately though, McDermott knows what he’s capable of.

“He’s a good player, we have a lot of respect for him and he’s the former MVP of the league for a reason,” McDermott said. “We know full well what he’s capable of.”

Newton showed a sample of his former self earlier this year when he completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for 397 yards and a touchdown in a 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.