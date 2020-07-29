Jamal Adams Teases First Look in New Seahawks Jersey

If social media is any indication, Jamal Adams loves the feeling of being a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The newest Seahawks star took to Instagram to show off what fans will be seeing in the fall. While the Seahawks have not made it official, Adams is expected to continue wearing his signature No. 33 jersey.

“Something felt different when I woke up this morning! #GoHawks #Prez,” Adams noted along with a photo of him in a Seahawks uniform.

Adams’ recent images are clearly digital jersey swaps, but it will be a while until Seahawks fans will see the real thing given preseason games have been canceled. The Pro Bowl safety later posted another photo of himself celebrating with new teammate Bobby Wagner.

“Get used to this! #Prez,” Adams added.

Seahawks fans are going to love seeing these celebrations in the fall, but for now will have to appreciate the power of technology to get a glimpse of Adams in his new uniform.

Pete Carroll Called Jamal Adams a ‘Legitimate Impact Player’

Adams is not the only one thrilled with the trade as Pete Carroll loves to build his defense around the secondary. Carroll labeled Adams as a “legitimate impact player” and explained to NBC Sports why the team was willing to give up so much to acquire the Pro Bowl safety.

“We haven’t drafted above 25 for what—10 years?” Carroll noted. “So we haven’t had a shot at a top-10 pick in a while, and we haven’t had a shot at a top safety in the draft since Earl [Thomas]. This was an extraordinary opportunity for us. Jamal’s a legitimate impact player, in the style we love.”

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who was a longtime NFL scout, cosigned on Carroll’s belief on the impact Adams can have on the defense.

“Some will say the Seahawks gave up too much for a box safety,” Nagy noted on Twitter. “We get it. But that role is designed to be a playmaking postion in Pete Carroll’s defense. Kam Chancellor made a huge impact from that spot.”

Adams Has Super Bowl Aspirations

After news broke of the trade, Adams took to social media to send a message to Seahawks fans. Adams described his outlook as being “all in on winning a Super Bowl.”

“To the Seattle Seahawks Organization and Fans: You have a man on a mission, a man all in on winning a Super Bowl, a man focused on being the best leader and teammate he can be, and a man who will give absolutely everything he has to the city of Seattle and to the 12s all across the world,” Adams said on social media. “I will stop at nothing to bring Seattle back to where we need to be. Thank you for believing in me! Let’s go! #Prez”

Adams joins Quandre Diggs in the Seahawks secondary to form one of the best safety duos in the NFL. Both players were acquired by the Seahawks via trade in the last year to improve a unit that has unperformed in recent seasons.

