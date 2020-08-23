Former Seahawks Star Surprisingly Released

It has been a challenging year for former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and the ex-Legion of Boom member has been released by the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, Thomas was sent home by the Ravens after an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Thomas would either be traded or cut, but the team announced he has been released just hours later.

“Ravens are moving on from Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas today, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter noted on Twitter. “They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team – punching S Chuck Clark – or trade him. Dallas is the leading contender if he’s released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over.”

Prior to being released, Thomas took to Instagram to share his side of the altercation. The latest news comes just a few months after TMZ reported that Thomas was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife.

“Being sent home sucks I can’t take reps I need to keep momentum going,” Thomas explained. “..But I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win… This has been one of my best camps crazy a situation like this can [throw] dirt on it… A mental error on my part.. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly [met] with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate.”

Thomas Left the Seahawks on Rocky Terms

Thomas was a foundational piece on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl contending teams and one of the first players Pete Carroll selected to be part of his defense. Things ended on rocky terms after the Seahawks did not give the safety the contract extension he was seeking. Thomas sustained a torn ACL after ending his holdout in 2018 and was seen giving Carroll the middle finger as he was carted off the field. Carroll has tried to take the high road since the incident and continues to praise his former safety.

“We’d made such a good turn in a good direction and then he has to deal with that,” Carroll explained to ESPN 710 Seattle. “I really think that, I know there’s been a lot of talk about it, people that are criticizing whatever happened don’t understand. This was an earth-shattering moment for a kid. He’s trying to play this game he loves and all the sudden this happens again. He knew exactly what had happened to him. He went right to what it’s going to take to get back… but he was very chilled about it on the field. He was an unbelievable stud about handling it. So give him a little slack. This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what this is about.”



Thomas Has Been Linked to the Cowboys, 49ers & Texans

The Cowboys appear to be the team with the most interest in Thomas as Dallas has been linked to the safety since his days in Seattle. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers and Texans are two additional teams that could have interest in Thomas.

“The Cowboys freed up more than $3M in cap space with the release of DT Gerald McCoy,” Rapoport tweeted. “They freed up more space ($7.1M) by restructuring LT Tyron Smith. Dallas has more than enough room for Earl Thomas when he’s released by the Ravens. And there is interest. A few other teams to watch for Ravens S Earl Thomas upon him being released: The 49ers and Texans. They should be among those inquiring, along with the Cowboys. Thomas, of course, will have a market.”

