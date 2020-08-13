Seahawks Free-Agent Target Makes Final Decision on Future: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked with Everson Griffen throughout the offseason, but the free-agent pass rusher is heading elsewhere. Griffen will stay inside the NFC as he heads to the Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Griffen chose the Cowboys over the Seahawks and Vikings.

“The Seahawks and Vikings went back and forth for pass-rusher Everson Griffen, while the Cowboys quietly went to work,” Rapoport noted on Twitter. “Out of nowhere, they add a key cog in their defense. Griffen to Dallas.”

The news comes just a few days after NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported that the Seahawks were close to signing Griffen or Clay Matthews.

“While the Seahawks appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney, who wants more than they’re willing to pay, the team has interest in two veteran free agent pass rushers: LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen. A deal could happen soon,” Silver previously tweeted.

The Seahawks Are Still in the Market to Improve Their Defensive Line

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks turn their attention to Matthews. While more of a hybrid between a linebacker and edge rusher, Matthews has a strong track record of getting to the quarterback. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps suggests the Seahawks could turn their focus back to Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

“Seahawks losing out on Everson Griffin stings,” Heaps noted. “I need DT Damon Harrison to remedy the situation. I want to see @Bwagz and @KJ_WRIGHT34 run free this season!”

Griffen Will Sign a 1-Year, $6 Million Deal With Cowboys

Griffen’s new contract with the Cowboys is well within what the Seahawks could afford with their available cap space. It indicates Griffen simply selected Dallas over Seattle in the final days of negotiations.

“I’m told #Cowboys DE Everson Griffen to a one-year, $6M deal ($3M base salary/$3M in roster bonuses),” ESPN’s Kimberley Martin reported on Twitter.

Rapoport listed Matthews and, yes, Jadeveon Clowney as additional options for the Seahawks after getting turned down by Griffen.

“For the #Seahawks, they have had interest in Clay Matthews, but worth noting that Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t have a yet team either,” Rapoport added. “If the door is slightly ajar…”

Silver previously reported the Seahawks had “moved on” from Clowney, but with the dwindling available pass rushers, it is worth monitoring to see if the two parties can find a compromise. The NFL recently opened up the door for teams to once again work out players, which allows Clowney to conduct in-person meetings.

The Seahawks signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa this offseason but have been linked to multiple defensive linemen since training camp started. Earlier this offseason, Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated they were optimistic that both players would significantly help the team get to the quarterback in 2020.

“From a pass rush standpoint, we were able to acquire Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa,” Schneider explained, per Seahawks.com. “Two individuals, we are very comfortable with, confident in. … We’re excited about having those guys back. L.J. [Collier] will have a year under his belt. Hopefully, we can keep him healthy.”