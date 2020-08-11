Jamal Adams Shares First Photo in Seahawks Uniform

Jamal Adams now feels like an official member of the Seattle Seahawks after the safety shared the first photo of himself in his new uniform. Adams will continue wearing his signature No. 33 jersey. The new Seahawks safety rocked the all-blue Seahawks uniform and will also keep wearing a visor in his helmet.

“One thousand burpees on the path to my own destruction or success! #Prez,” Adams tweeted.

Adams shared multiple photos on Instagram of his Seahawks uniform and appears to be excited about the new look.

Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams: ‘It’s That Element of Mentality That I Love to Add’

One thousand burpees on the path to my own destruction or success! #Prez pic.twitter.com/BjrNyerhZu — Jamal Adams (@Prez) August 10, 2020

Adams is not the only one still excited about the trade as Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has raved about the team’s new safety. Carroll praised Adams’ mentality as much as his on-field ability. The Seahawks clearly believed the team’s defense has been missing something in the secondary since the days of Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman.

“This guy loves what he does, and he cares so much that the passion just exploded out of him at times, which is exactly what you’ve seen in players that we’ve had in our program for years,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “So to have a chance to add that to our team, forget all the playmaking stuff, it’s that element of mentality that I love to add, so that Bobby (Wagner) gets to play with a guy like that, and (Jarran) Reed gets to play with a guy like that, and Bruce (Irvin), and they’ll all feed off of each other, because we all love to be that way. That’s what we love about this game is cutting it loose and letting it go and getting to that primal mentality that this game allows.”

The Seahawks Are Poised to Have One of the Top NFL Secondaries

The Seahawks secondary has been a staple of Pete Carroll’s defense, but the unit has struggled in recent years. Over the last year, the Seahawks have transformed the group by trading for Quandre Diggs, Quinton Dunbar and Adams. Dunbar’s status was up in the air, but the NFL removed him from the Commissioner’s Exempt List making him immediately eligible to join the Seahawks training camp practices.

As for Adams, the new Seahawks safety has his eyes on a Super Bowl. Adams posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after being traded to the Seahawks.

“To the Seattle Seahawks Organization and Fans: You have a man on a mission, a man all in on winning a Super Bowl, a man focused on being the best leader and teammate he can be, and a man who will give absolutely everything he has to the city of Seattle and to the 12s all across the world,” Adams explained. “I will stop at nothing to bring Seattle back to where we need to be. Thank you for believing in me! Let’s go! #Prez”

Seattle paid a high price for Adams giving up two first-round picks as part of the blockbuster trade. The good news is the Seahawks have Adams under contract for the next two seasons, and if the trade is any indication the team wants him in Seattle for a long time.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider