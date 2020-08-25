Quinton Dunbar Sends Strong Message to Seahawks

It has been a tumultuous offseason for new Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, but better days appear to be ahead. Shortly after Seattle acquired Dunbar from Washington, the corner began being investigated for his potential involvement in an armed robbery in Florida. Dunbar was cleared just a few weeks ago due to insufficient evidence.

The corner is back practicing with the Seahawks at training camp, and Dunbar appears thankful that Seattle let the entire process play out. Dunbar took to Instagram to show his appreciation to the franchise for sticking by him throughout the offseason. The corner posted a photo of himself with Seahawks general manager John Schneider along with a heartfelt message.

“I [love] you forever you stuck by my side from the jump without even meeting me, while family members and day 1s jump ship really felt like they wanted it to be over for me but guess what he reborn again and the circle tight as ever,” Dunbar noted.

Dunbar on Investigation: ‘The Truth Will Eventually Come Out’

Pretty cool message from Quinton Dunbar to John Schneider on Dunbar's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/7Fs4k9n07B — Alistair Corp (@byalistaircorp) August 23, 2020

Despite being cleared, Dunbar has not been able to discuss his arrest since it is an ongoing legal matter. Dunbar did emphasize that the “truth will eventually come out.”

“The truth will eventually come out… My name is cleared, and that’s all that matters,” Dunbar noted, per Seahawks.com.

Dunbar went on to explain that he believes his previous track record speaks for itself. The corner noted that he has “never been to jail, never been in trouble.”

“I had never been to jail, never been in trouble, never encountered the police for doing anything illegal,” Dunbar added. “Now all of a sudden, when I make it this far, with everything I grew up wanting, I just put it out there on the line for something silly like that. People are going to believe what they want, but I know who I am and what I stand for, that’s all that matters to me.”

Pro Football Focus Called Dunbar a ‘Perfect Fit’ for the Seahawks

On the field, Dunbar was a problem last season for opposing offenses and Pro Football Focus graded him as the second-ranked corner at 87.6. The NFL cleared Dunbar to practice with the Seahawks, but the league could still levy a suspension based on their own findings.

“Quinton Dunbar is a perfect fit for the Seattle Seahawks and one of the best value moves of the offseason,” Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson noted.

Dunbar is expected to take over as the Seahawks No. 2 corner opposite Shaquill Griffin but the question is whether this will take place by Week 1 given his late arrival to camp. Dunbar praised his new teammates explaining that he has been “welcomed with open arms.”

“These guys are amazing,” Dunbar told Seahawks.com. “They welcomed me with open arms, but they’ve been doing that throughout this whole few months. I had guys reaching out to me, Wags (Bobby Wagner), (Shaquill) Griffin, there’s a bunch of guys just letting me know that they’re praying for me, (saying) hang in there. So I didn’t expect anything but these guys being the same way that they’ve been treating me.”

The Seahawks transformed their secondary in less than a year thanks to the acquisitions of Dunbar along with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. Pete Carroll is hoping that his defense can resemble something close to the Legion of Boom days that led the franchise to its first Super Bowl.

