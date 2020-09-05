Seahawks Insider Gives Positive Update on Jadeveon Clowney

While there may be growing buzz about the New Orleans Saints’ pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney, the Seattle Seahawks have yet to raise the white flag in their pursuit of the pass rusher. The Saints are the latest team to crash the Clowney party, but not everyone is ruling out the Seahawks. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps labeled the Seahawks as Clowney’s “top choice” despite the recent reports.

“When push comes to shove, I think the Seahawks are going to be able to provide a similar contract to what anyone else is going to be able to offer,” Heaps explained. “And I think that you can look at this roster if you’re Clowney and see how it has been improved and how the group of guys that they have on defense can help him be a more effective and more dominant player, when you add the likes of Jamal Adams and you bring in other valid pass rushers like Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin, that is going to help you because last year, he had no help.”

There Is Some Belief the Latest Rumors Are Merely Leverage by Clowney

Heaps is not alone as The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes the latest rumors involving the Saints and Titans are an attempt by Clowney to create leverage in the negotiations. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks are continuing to “monitor” the situation with Clowney.

“The Titans have also maintained interest in Jadeveon Clowney, with the Seahawks monitoring,” Rapoport noted on Twitter. “But the Saints are pushing hard. Clowney would play right DE in an even front, on national TV more than he ever has been, with a chance to cash in for 2021 after a 1-year deal.”

Bell issued a similar statement to Heaps emphasizing the latest rumors do not impact where he believes the pass rusher will sign.

“Been saying since January seems the pass-rusher market was coming back to the Seahawks to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney for 2020,” Bell tweeted. “Nothing–including the leverage of other potential suitors–has changed that so far. We’ll see.”

Clowney’s New Agent Also Represents Duane Brown & Seahawks Assistant Clint Hurtt

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Clowney has fired his agent Bus Cook. The pass rusher is expected to sign with Kennard McGuire, who has ties to the Seahawks, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

“Interesting note in this story — says Clowney is expected to eventually hire Kennard McGuire, who is also listed as the agent for Duane Brown and Seahawks defensive line coach Clint Hurtt,” Condotta said on Twitter.

Clowney is changing agents just weeks after Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported there was tension inside the pass rusher’s camp.

“It’s interesting how his camp works, because I don’t think everyone is on the same [page],” Robinson explained on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. “He is his own person, and everybody is just following that lead. …I think there are people within his camp who are, like, perplexed at what is going on right now and whether or not he is ever going to come around to the reality of whatever the number is out there.”

Heaps added why he believes the Seahawks are still Clowney’s top choice.

“I believe so,” Heaps noted on ESPN 710 Seattle. “I believe when it all comes together, there has been frustration in terms of contract negotiations. I think when you look at Clowney and what he was hoping the Seahawks would be willing to do, the Seahawks were underwhelming in that regard.”

