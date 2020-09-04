Seahawks Give Update on Jadeveon Clowney

The Seattle Seahawks have not ruled themselves out of the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes. Pete Carroll was asked if he remained in contact with Clowney, and the Seahawks head coach smiled while giving his classic response.

“Always competing. Always competing,” Carroll said in his final training camp press conference.

Hours after Carroll’s comments, rumors began circulating that the Saints were making a hard push for Clowney. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Saints are sending an “all-out blitz” to try to get Clowney signed for Week 1.

“The Saints are sending an all-out blitz to try to sign Jadeveon Clowney, who has spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero tweeted. “At least two other teams still involved as Clowney’s extended free-agent saga nears a close.”

The Seahawks have more cap space than the Saints if they want to make a final run at Clowney. As Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith pointed out, it will be worth watching to see if the bridges are already burned given Clowney did not get the offer he was looking for from the Seahawks.

“If the Seahawks still want Jadeveon Clowney, they have the financial means to get him,” Smith explained on Twitter. “The factor that I don’t think is being considered right now… given how things have transpired, does he even want to play for them anymore?”

The Saints & Titans Are Actively Recruiting Clowney

Both the Saints and Titans appear to be making their final pitches to land Clowney by the start of the season. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Titans and Saints players are texting Clowney as part of the recruiting process.

“Jadeveon Clowney could be with a team a very soon,” Russini noted on Twitter. “I’m told the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints are both making strong pushes to sign the free agent. Both teams want him on the field by Monday and are making their pitches. …I’m told both the Saints and Titans have their players calling and texting Clowney to convince him where he should play. Coaches too.”

Clowney Planned to Sit Out Training Camp

The Clowney saga appears to be coming to a close, but it looks like the pass rusher planned to miss training camp regardless of where he signed. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Clowney does not appear to be a “huge fan of training camp.”

“For free-agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, he’s been planning to sign before Week 1 for months,” Rapoport tweeted. “Based on having to clear COVID-19 protocols, it has to be by the weekend. Decision time is coming, and the #Saints hope to make it a no-brainer. Of course, so do the Titans.”

It remains to be seen whether the Seahawks will make one final push to re-sign Clowney. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints are working behind the scenes to create more cap space for Clowney.

“The Saints have been talking to agents for players currently on the roster to see if they can restructure some deals in the coming days, sources say,” Garafolo explained on Twitter. “The NFLPA currently has them at under $7m in cap space. So they’re working to create room in case they sign Jadeveon Clowney.”

