Jamal Adams Sends Strong Message to Seahawks

Jamal Adams made his presence felt against the Atlanta Falcons in his Seattle Seahawks debut. After the game, Adams took to Instagram to let fans know how “grateful” he is to be with the Seahawks.

“Beyond grateful to be here! Great start, on to the next! #Prez,” Adams noted along with a few photos of his new Seahawks uniform.

With 12 tackles and a sack, it was a stellar first game with the Seahawks, but something tells us Adams is just getting started in Seattle. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Adams after the game admitting that he is “so thrilled he’s on our team.”

“There’s no doubt,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “There’s no doubt. He is such an energetic personality. He’s got so much fire in him, and he’s an incredible competitor. Does it rub off? Yes. And I’m so thrilled he’s on our team and we got him, not just for the play but for what he brings and how he affects other people. And he’ll continue to do that. I thought during the day, when we go back home, our fans won’t be able to see it in the stadium early in the year, and I wish they could, because a lot that goes on is happening off the playfield and on the sidelines and cheering up guys. This game now with nobody in the stands, really does call on us to really maintain the juice and the energy, and he’s a wonderful player to exemplify that.”

Adams & the Seahawks Defense Face Difficult Test vs. Cam Newton

Adams and the Seahawks defense were tested against a Falcons offense that has arguably the best receiving group in the NFL. This week, the Seahawks face a different kind of test with Cam Newton and the Patriots. There is only one game of film of Newton’s tenure with the Patriots for the Seahawks to dissect. Unlike Matt Ryan, Newton is much more of a threat with his legs.

The new Patriots quarterback had 15 rushing attempts compared to 19 passes against the Dolphins. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not seem concerned about Newton taking hits as he noted that many of the plays give the quarterback the option to either run or dump the ball off to another player depending on the defensive scheme. It will be interesting to see how Carroll utilizes Adams to try to slow Newton down on Sunday.

Adams on Being With the Seahawks: ‘I’m Really Happy I’m Here’

The newest Seahawks safety’s social media messages coincide with what Adams told reporters after the game. Adams praised the Seahawks offense and added “I’m really happy I’m here” after being traded by the Jets to Seattle over the offseason.

“I’m not used to it [Seahawks offensive production],” Adams admitted. “It’s exciting. It’s exciting to know when we do come off the field, we [the defense] can definitely make our adjustments, catch a breather. For Russ for go out there and do what he’s always done, I’m just happy to be a part of this organization. These guys were telling me they’re happy I’m here, but I’m really happy I’m here, man. I just see so much talent and so much great success coming our way. As long as we continue to keep our head down and continue to strive.”

