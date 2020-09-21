Seahawks Sound Off on Quandre Diggs’ Ejection vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks were without starting free safety Quandre Diggs for the final three quarters of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots. After the game, there was not much of an argument from the Seahawks coaches and players on whether Diggs should have been ejected. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted he did not have a clear angle on the hit but added “I’m sure they made the right decision” given the review process.

“Everybody saw the play, and they went all the way to New York, and they made their decision,” Carroll noted after the game, per Seahawks.com. “I’m sure they made the right decision. He knows that he has to keep his head out of those hits. He was so jacked about the setup that he didn’t quite get it to the side like he needs to, and make a shoulder hit out of it. He’s such a steadying force, and he’s so good on the back end and so good on the deep ball. We got out of whack a few times. We have to clean that up. The fortunate thing is that he will be back, and he will play with us next week, and away we go.”

Here is a look at the hit that prompted the personal foul and ejection.

#Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has been ejected for this helmet-to-helmet hit on N'Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/FsjCP7vNDR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2020

Jamal Adams Told Quandre Diggs He Is Going to ‘Have a FedEx in His Locker’

Fellow safety Jamal Adams was asked after the game if he had talked to Diggs since the ejection. Adams joked that he told Diggs he was going to have a “FedEx in his locker” implying that the NFL would be issuing a fine for his hit against Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry.

“Yeah, he was hurt, man,” Adams explained in his post-game press conference. “You know, we laughed and giggled about it after. I told him that he was going to have a FedEx in his locker room come Tuesday or Wednesday or whenever we go back. He’s just a physical player. It’s a tough part of the game, obviously, it’s an offensive-minded game and we have to be safer. I totally understand it. It’s tough on a bang-bang situation like that. Two guys just playing fast on both sides of the ball, very competitive. He’s just got to get his head out of the game and lower his target. Quandre is going to be fine, he’ll bounce back. We can’t wait to have him next week versus Dallas.”

Diggs After Seahawks Win Over Patriots: ‘God I Trust You’

In the aftermath of the Seahawks victory, Diggs took to Twitter to share his brief thoughts. Diggs leaned on his faith rather than getting into specifics about the hit.

“God i trust you! 2-0,” Diggs tweeted.

Diggs also posted the following meme with the #VictoryMonday.

The Seahawks safety may receive a fine but is expected to be back in the lineup for Seattle’s Week 3 matchup against Dallas. Seattle’s secondary will need him back with the team likely to be short-handed after Marquise Blair’s injury.

