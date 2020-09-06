Seahawks Make Final Decision on Shaquem Griffin: Report

Just a day after Shaquem Griffin’s release, it appears as though the linebacker is re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks as part of their practice squad. According to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Griffin will rejoin his brother Shaquill Griffin after the linebacker went through waivers unclaimed.

“Hearing DE/LB Shaquem Griffin is staying with the #Seahawks on the practice squad,” Dugar noted on Twitter. “He and twin brother Shaquill remain together.”

Dugar’s update came after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Seahawks were “attempting” to re-sign Griffin. Unlike past years, Griffin has a clearer path to making it back to the team’s active roster as a result of the NFL’s new COVID-19 roster protocols.

“As cuts come in, a reminder that practice squad this year is 16, with 6 spots for players with any experience,” The Seattle Times Bob Condotta tweeted. “Each week, 2 can be called up to active roster without going through waivers. So a lot of players waived today could be back on active rosters quickly in a week or 2.”

The Seahawks Are Also Re-Signing Rookie Tight End Stephen Sullivan

The Seahawks are also bringing back another player with an inspiring story as rookie tight end Stephen Sullivan will join the team’s practice squad. Sullivan battled homelessness before turning things around at LSU. He spent last season as a wide receiver at LSU, but the Seahawks view him as more of a tight end. The Seahawks are already deep at the position, but it will give Sullivan his rookie season to develop as an NFL player.

“He’s a marvelous talent,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told Sports Illustrated after the draft. “We’ll see if we can find a good way to make it come to life and come to the front. It surely is going to be on us, because he’s going to do his part. He has so much energy for it, such a great motor. A really good guy to bring into the program.”

Griffin Shined Last Season as a Situational Pass Rusher

As for Griffin, he has struggled during his two NFL seasons to find an exact positional fit. There were times last season where Griffin shined as a situational pass rusher, including making a big-time play on Aaron Rodgers during the team’s playoff matchup. It will be interesting to see if Griffin can work his way back to having a similar role this season. The position is more crowded in 2020 thanks to the addition of rookie Jordyn Brooks and Bruce Irvin.

Less than 24 hours after roster cuts, the Seahawks spent the day finalizing their practice squad players. It may seem insignificant, but it is of even greater importance with the ongoing pandemic. According to Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith, the Seahawks have already accounted for 11 of the 16 practice squad spots, and many of the players were part of the team’s training camp roster. The following players are joining Griffin and Stephens on the Seahawks’ practice squad: WR Cody Thompson, S Ryan Neal, WR Aaron Fuller, WR Lance Lenoir, QB Danny Etling, T Tommy Champion, CB Gavin Heslop, WR/CB Jayson Stanley and DT Anthony Rush.

