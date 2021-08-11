Seahawks Surprisingly Cut Former Pro Bowler: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made their first surprising move of training camp by releasing pass rusher Aldon Smith, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. There has been little indication as to why Smith is being released, especially with about a month to go before the team is required to cut down their roster to the final 53 players. The move comes just weeks after Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Smith and explained why the team opted to sign the defensive end despite his off-field history.

“It’s a good question, because I wanted to feel him and feel where he’s coming from,” Carroll explained, per The News Tribune. “We talked to him a number of times before we made a decision. We did a lot of homework, a lot of research on him and him as a person. A number of our coaches have been with Aldon in other places, which really helped us. They’ve seen him work on a day-to-day basis. That was really important. Kenny was really important in this decision.”

The News’ Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that Smith’s release is tied to the pass rusher, “failing to sustain their trust.”

“NFL source confirms to @thenewstribune Seahawks are expected to release ex-All-Pro Aldon Smith, perhaps as soon as today, for failing to sustain their trust and the conditions for signing him this spring,” Smith tweeted. “This isn’t a football story. It’s a life story.”

Could the Move Hint at the Return of K.J. Wright?

One of Pete Carroll’s rules is to always protect the team, but the Seahawks have had a lot of drama both in the offseason and training camp. Two of the Seahawks stars, Jamal Adams and Duane Brown, are holding out of Seahawks practices in search of new contracts. Smith is part of an ongoing legal investigation in Louisiana and the outcome has yet to be determined.

Shortly after Brown’s release, K.J. Wright’s name popped up in speculation. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith wonders if Smith’s release means there is a greater chance for the Seahawks to bring back Wright.

“With Aldon Smith being released, have to wonder if Darrell Taylor could be in line for more snaps at LEO end position… and though I think it’s still slim shot it happens, maybe this move opens door a bit wider for K.J. Wright to return too,” Smith tweeted.

The free-agent linebacker remains without a home but had a recent visit with the Raiders. Wright would mostly play a different role than Smith, but there is a bit of overlap when the linebacker is used in pass-rushing situations.

Smith Started All 16 Games for the Cowboys Last Season But Will Not Take a Snap With the Seahawks

The Smith signing was widely viewed as a low-risk move with a potentially high reward. Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season notching 48 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and five sacks. Despite being one of the Seahawks more intriguing offseason signings, Smith will not take an actual snap in Seattle.