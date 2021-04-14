Seahawks Host Former All-Pro Pass Rusher for Free-Agent Visit: Report

The Seattle Seahawks could be adding another pass rusher to their suddenly deep group as the team meets with Cowboys free-agent pass rusher Aldon Smith. The Seahawks were linked to Smith prior to last season’s NFL trade deadline, but the Cowboys opted not to deal him to their NFC foe.

“Cowboys free agent pass-rusher Aldon Smith is visiting the Seahawks today, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed on Twitter. “A possible low-risk, high-reward addition for Seattle if all checks out. He had 50 QB pressures and 5 sacks last year.”

All signs point to the Cowboys not re-signing Smith, despite head coach Mike McCarthy publicly saying the team had not ruled out a new deal. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported the Seahawks tried to trade for Smith last season.

“Cowboys had chance to acquire a draft pick from interested Seahawks last October if they traded DE Aldon Smith,” Gehlken tweeted. “Depending on contract value and timing, Dallas can be awarded a 2022 compensatory draft pick if Smith signs there.”

The Seahawks Are Not Expected to Sign Smith Until After the Draft

#Cowboys have been a disappointment this season but Aldon Smith's return has been a great story to follow. He takes it to the house. 🏠pic.twitter.com/eWCwBH0ZU6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2020

The Cowboys took a chance on signing Smith last offseason as the pass rusher had not taken the field since 2015 for the Raiders, missing the previous four seasons with a suspension. Smith got off to a hot start to the season notching five sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 16 starts for the Cowboys. Seattle is unlikely to sign Smith prior to the draft, per Gehlken.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Seahawks “nearly signed” Smith earlier in free agency. Seattle has already added former Niners defensive end Kerry Hyder while also re-signing Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa.

“The Seahawks nearly signed Aldon Smith last month on the same day they reached agreements with Kerry Hyder and Benson Mayowa but paused at the last minute,” Werder said on Twitter.

McCarthy on Smith: ‘We’re Still Talking’

The Defensive MVP of Week 1 – the Aldon Smith Show pic.twitter.com/1fFgWut5S7 — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) September 16, 2020

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported the Cowboys decided to “move on” from Smith. McCarthy, at least publicly, disputed this notion during a March press conference.

“The facts: The Cowboys decided long ago – really, dating back to 2020 Thanksgiving weekend – that the overall arrangement was less than ideal,” Fisher detailed. “This conclusion was not reached this week, as has erroneously been reported. Additionally, as we’ve reported, Smith is focusing on ‘issues,’ sources tell us, that go beyond football and are more important than football. (There might be people inside this building who don’t know this; surely McCarthy is not among them.)”

When asked about the Cowboys potentially not bringing back Smith, McCarthy noted that the team was still in talks with the pass rusher.

“That’s still fluid,” McCarthy explained, per Pro Football Talk. “I personally haven’t moved on. We’re still talking there.”