Former Seahawks RB’s Last Instagram Post Before His Sudden Death

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins died suddenly at the age of 28, as reported by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins, a Fort Lauderdale native, was driving a motorcycle in his hometown on Sunday, August 13, and got into fatal accident with a female driving an SUV.

“BSO deputies responded, and the motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on scene,” the Broward Coward Sheriff’s report stated. “The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The circumstances surrounding this fatal crash are under investigation.”

Collins, the Seahawks former fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was waived by Seattle after his rookie season and landed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. He played two seasons in Baltimore before returning to the Seahawks in 2020. During the 2021 NFL season, Collins appeared in 11 games, recording 411 rushing yards and two touchdowns along with nine receptions for 87 yards.

Most recently, the Arkansas alum had taken his talents to the USFL, where he played for the Memphis Showboats. Despite the fact it had been over two years since he last took a snap with the Seahawks, his final Instagram post, which went up 9 days before he died, was a nod to his time in Seattle.

Collins captioned the video clip, “Dangerous in open field 🤮💥 #shakeandbake #jukes #secretweapon #adversitykillers,” and it featured a highlight from a Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Chargers. During the five seasons he played in the NFL, Collins recorded 1,997 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 59 receptions for 467 yards and one score.

During his three seasons at Arkansas, he became one of the top rushers in school history. Collins recorded 3,703 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Alex Collins Opened Up About the Adversity He Face in His NFL Career

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023



Collins used the hashtag. “Adversity Killers” in his Instagram post, the term which inspired his clothing brand.

The former Razorbacks’ standout explained to Seahawks Maven in March 2021, as reported SI, that the slogan referenced his own personal struggles. After suffering a broken leg in the summer, which kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2019 NFL season, he was slapped with a three-game suspension following a car crash in Maryland, during which he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Following the incident, the Ravens released Collins. The Seahawks eventually invited him back for a workout in 2020, but then COVID hit and his flight was canceled.

“It was definitely one thing after another,” Collins said. “There were times were it was hard because my entire life—I’m talking throughout high school and college—never missed a game and even if it was for injury, I’m playing through injury. Never make excuses, never miss practices.”

“It was definitely detrimental at that time because I was about to sign with another team,” Collins continued. “And then after [the injury], everything just kind of fell through.”

Heartfelt Message Mourning Alex Collins’ Death Filled Social Media

Fans, analysts, and former teammates filled X, formerly known as Twitter, with moving messages following Collins’ untimely death. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith tweeted, “Life so crazy man. Fly high my boy until we meet again 🕊️ AK ALL THE WAY 🙏.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson wrote, “To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP.”

Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 15, 2023

The Ravens shared the following statement, “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Man this Alex Collins news is so sad. I always thought of this when I saw him play—he was so charming and joyful whenever he talked about it. https://t.co/lJKX3hEMKN — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 15, 2023

ESPN‘s Mina Kimes shared a video of Collins Irish dancing and wrote, “Man this Alex Collins news is so sad. I always thought of this when I saw him play—he was so charming and joyful whenever he talked about it.”